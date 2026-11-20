Bills safety Micah Hyde calls the idea that a No. 1 seed hurts momentum “BS,” as Buffalo sits 8-1 atop the AFC. He flags Cincinnati and Joe Burrow as the biggest threat with other contenders close behind.

Micah Hyde on the importance of getting the #1 seed and who poses the biggest threat to Buffalo achieving that aim.season approaches Thanksgiving, the jockeying for playoff position truly gets underway.

Contenders have started to separate themselves from the rest of the crowd and expectations ramp up from simply making the postseason to winning a’s number 1 seed, and the rewards that come with it – a 1st round bye and home field advantage through the conference championship game.podcast.

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“You want that home field advantage. You want to be able to know that until we play in the Super Bowl, it’s gonna be here at our place. ” Having gone 8-1 through their first 9 games, Buffalo occupies that highly coveted top spot. And while some contrarians may suggest that the 1 seed and the bye that comes with it is a detriment , Hyde dispels that notion with little hesitation.

“It’s so hard to win in this league, right? There’s no guarantee if you’re the 2 seed, 3 seed or whatever, that you’re gonna win that Wildcard game. would be paying attention to it for sure in the next couple weeks to get that 1 seed because it’s important. ” Buffalo has reached the playoffs in 8 of the previous 9 seasons, but that that number 1 seed has eluded them each time.

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In fact, it is an achievement that has eluded this franchise for 33 years. And while it feels as attainable as ever, the competition is stiff.all boast matching 7-2 records, just one game back of the Bills. So how does Hyde view the race as the season enters its back half?

“It’s a quarterback driven league. Obviously, I’m looking at the teams as a whole and the defenses and stuff like that but really, for me, I’m paying attention to the quarterbacks. There’s some teams in this league that have good records, but you know when it comes down to it, come playoff time, I don’t think that quarterback can get them over the hump. ”“It’s Cincinnati,” said Hyde.

“That’s the team, to me, that is gonna be the one All teams, all games are tough to win but that one’s the one right there where it’s like, they’re gonna have to play their A-game to get them.and kind of attacking him one way or another Trying to confuse him which is hard to do. We never were successful doing it against him. He always knew what we were in, he was always getting the ball out super quick.

You could never put a lot of pressure on him so that was always tough. ” The Bills will aim to keep their narrow lead over Joe Burrow and the rest of the AFC this weekend when they host the 1-8