Miami Vice '85 Movie Confirmed With Michael B. Jordan And Austin Butler In Starring Roles

New details emerge about the upcoming Miami Vice movie featuring new leads taking on organized crime. Find out about the cast, director Joseph Kosinski, and filming innovations.

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler are officially confirmed to take over the iconic detective roles in the upcoming film project, which has been identified as Miami Vice '85. This new cinematic adaptation will see the two actors portray detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. They will be tasked with taking on some of Miami's most dangerous organized crime factions. The story is set against a backdrop where drug trafficking rates are at an all-time high. Drug lords are living like kings during this specific era, creating a high-stakes environment. This setting allows the film to avoid the mistake of updating the plot to modern times. It stays true to the original series' specific cultural and criminal landscape.

Director Joseph Kosinski is leading the production with a distinct vision for action cinema. He has been praised for his innovative approach to filming complex sequences in previous projects. The goal is to deliver a cinematic experience that balances style with substantive action. This direction aims to provide a clear narrative while maintaining the gritty atmosphere of the original show. It seeks to honor the classic series while avoiding the pitfalls of Michael Mann's 2006 film. That earlier adaptation faced criticism for its pacing and documentary-style realism. The new project promises to correct those issues by focusing on immersive storytelling.

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John Leguizamo recently expressed high confidence in the film's potential due to the talented cast involved. He highlighted the key contributions of director Joseph Kosinski and writer Dan Gilroy. Leguizamo also praised the performance capabilities of stars Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler. The group underwent rigorous gun training together before principal photography began. Jordan and Butler showed exceptional skill during these preparatory sessions. Leguizamo noted that their natural aptitude for firearms added immense energy to the set. He remarked on how quickly they improved their handling techniques.

The cast's preparation has led to expectations of incredible choreography and intense combat scenes. Leguizamo shared that the action will be physically demanding for everyone involved. He stated that he intends to keep up with the stars during fight sequences. The planning involves shooting and fighting in a way that feels authentic and visceral. This commitment to physical performance aims to elevate the tension in every scene. The creative team believes this dedication will translate to a more engaging screen presence. It ensures that the audience feels the impact of every confrontation.

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The production is utilizing unique camera technology to achieve its specific visual goals. Kosinski uses a camera referred to as a Turkey, which is extremely small and versatile. This device can fit anywhere and follow actors during complex movements. Leguizamo compared this innovation to the impact of IMAX cameras popularized by filmmaker Chris Nolan. The technology allows for a new type of immersive action filming. It enables the camera to weave through scenes without disrupting the flow of action. This approach contrasts sharply with the shaky, hard-to-follow action of previous attempts.

Leguizamo's role in the film represents a significant full-circle moment for his career. In the original series, he played Esteban, the infamous drug lord. He also portrayed Esteban's son, Orlando Calderone, in subsequent storylines. Now, he joins the new detective duo tasked with dismantling these criminal organizations. The project promises to deliver a fresh perspective on the Miami crime landscape. Leguizamo mentioned that the production is making him look pimpy for the role. This return to form highlights the nostalgic yet modern appeal of the reboot.

Early promo photos have indicated that director Joseph Kosinski is nailing the vibe of the original series. The visual style captures the essence of the eighties without feeling dated. The focus remains on the character dynamics and the high-stakes criminal underworld. This attention to detail suggests a respectful yet innovative take on the material. The combination of legendary talent and cutting-edge technology sets a high bar. Fans have expressed enthusiasm for this direction after seeing behind-the-scenes updates. The anticipation builds as the film moves closer to production completion. The creative team is dedicated to delivering a definitive crime drama for the current era.