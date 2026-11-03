Miami Vice 85 Movie Cast Update: Jimmy Irby Joins Colin Farrell

New set photos reveal Jimmy Irby joining Colin Farrell and Jamie Dornan in Miami Vice 85. Learn about the cast roles, director Dan Gilroy, and plot details for the 1980s crime thriller.

Recent photographic evidence shared on the social media platform X has provided fresh insight into the ensemble cast of the upcoming film Miami Vice 85. The images depict actor Jimmy Irby wearing a police uniform complete with a badge, standing between stars Colin Farrell and Jamie Dornan during what appears to be a conversational scene. This visual evidence confirms Irby's integration into the core dynamic of the production, which is currently filming in Brooklyn.

Jimmy Irby Cast Details Revealed

Jimmy Irby, aged 53, has been confirmed to play Lieutenant Lou Rodriguez, a pivotal character in the upcoming reboot. This role places Irby on the police side of the narrative, specifically as the head of the Metro-Dade Police Department's Organized Crime Bureau. The character of Lou Rodriguez was also a fixture in the original 1980s television series, where he was previously portrayed by Gregory Sierra. Irby's presence in the uniformed uniform signifies a significant expansion of the law enforcement perspective within the story.

Also read Jimmy Webb on the hits that got away and the 'wretched excess' of ’70s L.A.

Cast Dynamics and Visual Composition

The newly released images capture a specific visual arrangement that hints at character relationships. In the photographs, Jamie Dornan is seen on the left wearing a darker suit, while Colin Farrell sports a lighter-colored one on the right. Jimmy Irby's greyish suit falls visually between the two leads, suggesting his character may act as a mediator between Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. Farrell and Dornan lead the movie as Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs, respectively, anchoring the film's central partnership.

Director Dan Gilroy and Script Vision

Dan Gilroy is directing the movie from a screenplay that he authored himself. The project aims to revisit the world of the popular 1980s television series, drawing inspiration from the show's first season. The film is set in the mid-1980s and will explore the city's glamour and corruption. The official synopsis states that Vice detectives Crockett and Tubbs, from Miami-Dade's organized crime bureau, go undercover as criminals to infiltrate and dismantle southern Florida's criminal enterprises.

Advertisement

Expanded Ensemble Cast Members

Beyond the primary leads, the ensemble includes a diverse array of notable actors. John Leguizamo, Walton Goggins, Alden Ehrenreich, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, Whitney Peak, André Holland, Edi Gathegi, and Andrew Schulz are all part of the cast. Walton Goggins is taking on the role of an assassin henchman in Miami Vice 85. The inclusion of these performers adds depth to the criminal underworld that the detectives must navigate.

Filming Location and Production Status

Production has faced minor disruptions, with a knife-wielding suspect bringing filming to a halt in Brooklyn at one point. Despite this incident, the project continues to move forward with its release plans. The film promises to deliver a gritty, authentic portrayal of 1980s Miami crime, leveraging the talents of its extensive cast under Dan Gilroy's direction.