Miami University Student Arrested for Terroristic Threat Against Pro-Life Display

A 19-year-old Miami University student faces felony charges after posting an online threat referencing Charlie Kirk's assassination at a pro-life campus event. The FBI is investigating the incident.

Authorities in Ohio have arrested a 19-year-old student from Miami University on felony charges after he posted a message on the anonymous social media app Yik Yak that referenced the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The post allegedly encouraged violence against members of Students for Life of America who were staffing a pro-life display at the university.

The Threat and Immediate Police Response

Grace Kimzey, the Ohio Regional Coordinator for Students for Life of America, confirmed that the group had set up a tabling event in the Armstrong Student Center to distribute information and engage with the campus community. During the event, a student monitoring social media platforms discovered a post on Yik Yak that appeared to threaten the safety of the participants. The post included the phrase How many dining dollars to Kirk the anti abortion table in Armstrong, an apparent reference to the killing of Charlie Kirk. Kimzey stated that upon seeing the post, she immediately contacted the Miami Police Department to ensure the safety of the students involved.

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Arrest Details and Criminal Charges

On November 2, law enforcement officers executed an arrest based on the investigation into the digital threat. The Miami University student was charged with one felony count of making a terroristic threat. Additionally, he faces multiple misdemeanor charges including inducing panic, aggravated menacing, and telecommunications harassment. The case has been referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for further review due to the nature of the threat and its potential connection to broader patterns of political violence.

Organization Leadership Responds to Climate

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America, told Fox News Digital that the incident reflects a significant deterioration in the climate for free speech and open dialogue on college campuses. She described her recent fall tour, where she has encountered students who mock the assassination of her friend Charlie Kirk. Hawkins recounted instances where students would refer to her as Mrs. Kirk and use the verb Kirked to describe violence. When she questioned them about their reaction to the death of a husband and father, some respondents laughed or explicitly stated that shooting her would be moral if they disagreed with her work.

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Broader Context of Campus Violence Rhetoric

The incident at Miami University is part of a larger pattern observed by conservative activists following the death of Charlie Kirk. Students for Life of America reported that similar posts mocking the assassination appeared on campuses across the country. These posts included celebrations and look-alike contests that referenced the violent act. Kristan Hawkins noted that the level of hostility has reached a new extreme compared to previous generations, where dialogue did not typically escalate to direct threats of physical harm. She emphasized that even in environments where cameras were recording and signs indicated filming, students continued to engage in threatening behavior.

Impact on Student Safety and Free Speech

The arrest highlights the tensions between free speech protections and the prohibition of true threats in educational settings. Students for Life of America continues to conduct tours across university campuses, partnering with organizations like Turning Point USA for events such as Feminists Lied: Prove Me Wrong. The group uses these platforms to engage with students on political and social issues, despite the risks of harassment. The organization argues that the willingness of some students to endorse violence against individuals with whom they disagree signals a dangerous shift in campus culture.