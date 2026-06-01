Miami Swim Week 2026: Stars Dazzle in Bold Swimwear at Sports Illustrated Runway

A comprehensive roundup of standout fashion moments from Miami Swim Week 2026, highlighting celebrities and models who made sensational appearances at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show and related events. The coverage includes detailed descriptions of swimwear designs, from classic triangle bikinis to daring cutouts and statement red carpet ensembles.

Miami Swim Week 2026 delivered a spectacular showcase of bold fashion statements and star power, especially during the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show .

Alix Earle made a striking appearance in a classic white triangle bikini adorned with blue anchors on the cups, perfectly highlighting her toned abdomen on May 30. Megan Thee Stallion commanded the runway at the Paraiso show on May 28 in a daring cutout swimsuit featuring an eye-catching swirl design, proving once again that she is a style icon.

Lizzo brought her signature charisma and beauty to the event, performing in a plunging blue one-piece during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on the same day. Xandra Pohl pushed boundaries with a daring G-string design paired with a triangle cup and leather gloves, creating a look that left little to the imagination. Dancer Emma Slater channeled a mystical mermaid aesthetic in a teal chainmail dress with a dramatic high-low hem on the red carpet.

Britt Stewart impressed in a mint green bikini top paired with high-waisted bottoms detailed with delicate bows, while Maura Higgins embraced dramatic elegance in a sheer red lace bodysuit and matching skirt for the red carpet. The Nader sisters made a unified statement in matching red swimsuits; Brooks opted for a high-cut one-piece that echoed her iconic Baywatch style, while her sisters chose triangle tops and boyshorts. Remi Bader showcased understated chic in a brown swimsuit embellished with dangling beads.

Bethenny Frankel turned heads in a vibrant blue-and-yellow striped triangle top with cheeky bottoms, and Lauren Chan made a fashion-forward statement in a black top featuring cape sleeves paired with hot shorts. Earlier, at the Paraiso show on May 29, one model delivered a sizzling moment in a black-and-white high-neck one-piece with strategic side cutouts, finished with a swirl design.

Another model participated in the Sports Illustrated runway in a sleek black one-piece with a thong back, elevated by leather fingerless gloves and black sunglasses. The event was a celebration of diverse styles, from retro glamour to avant-garde, solidifying Miami Swim Week as a premier fashiondestination





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Miami Swim Week Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Swimwear Fashion Celebrity Style Runway Show Red Carpet Alix Earle Megan Thee Stallion Lizzo Swimwear Trends 2026

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