Miami star wide receiver Malachi Toney had his ankles taped and was in uniform for warmups before the fourth-ranked Hurricanes played Boston College

Toney had his ankles taped and was in full uniform for warmups before No. 4 Miami played host to Boston College on Saturday, but he shed his pads and changed into more comfortable attire before returning to the field for the game.

He watched with teammates from the sideline, with an earpiece to listen to play calls. If nothing else, it was another sign that Toney could be available for next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against Wake Forest in Charlotte, North Carolina. Toney has not played since getting hurt in practice on Nov. 4. He had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain a day later and did not play against Notre Dame, Duke or Virginia Tech.

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Even after missing all that time, Toney still entered Saturday 12th nationally with 1,027 receiving yards this season. He is third in receiving yards per game and tied for fourth in touchdown catches with 13.