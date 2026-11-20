Miami officials approved three major residential high-rises, praising the Breitling and Cain-Kushner designs while criticizing Namdar Group's project for being too dense.

On Wednesday, a Miami projects review panel granted approval for three major residential high-rise developments, marking a significant step in the city's ongoing construction boom. The board voted to advance the projects, but the decision was not uniform, as members delivered sharp criticism of Namdar Group's 42-story downtown proposal while praising the design aesthetics of the competing Breitling -branded and Cain-Kushner initiatives. This mixed verdict highlights the intense scrutiny facing developers in a market that is currently planning or constructing nearly 15,000 branded residential units across South Florida. The approvals arrive at a time when the region is grappling with oversupply concerns in an increasingly competitive real estate landscape.

Namdar Group Faces Design Criticism

The largest proposal under review was the Namdar 101 project, developed by the Great Neck, New York-based Namdar Group and designed by Behar Font & Partners. This development consists of a pair of twin towers rising 42 stories, containing a combined total of 1,344 apartments in downtown Miami. Board member Gia Zapattini, an architect, stated that the building appeared 'design-driven by density' and lacked unique architectural expression. Fellow board member Francisco Perez-Azua echoed these sentiments, describing the structure as 'very void of detail' and expressing disappointment that the developer seemed to be 'trying to squish a lot of units' into the footprint.

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In response to the criticism, a project representative argued that the design included functional amenities such as pools that receive sunlight and pickleball courts on the sixth floor. They emphasized that these courts feature double-height ceilings, making them visible to riders on the Metromover system. Despite the opposition, the board voted 3-2 in favor of the project, but attached specific conditions requiring the design team to revisit the retail height, façade articulation, and the break-up of the north and south elevations.

Approved Projects Receive High Praise

In contrast to the contentious vote for the Namdar project, the other two developments received unanimous praise for their design quality. The B Residences, a 76-story condominium tower with 369 units located in Brickell, was approved. This project is being developed by the Swiss firm Partners Group in partnership with the Empira Group. The board members commended the proposal for its distinct architectural vision, which aims to leverage the brand heritage of Breitling to create a highly differentiated product in the luxury market.

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The third approved project is a 43-story, 396-unit apartment tower proposed by the Cain and Kushner partnership. Located on a waterfront site in Edgewater, the development is also designed by Arquitectonica. Board members complimented the Cain and Kushner proposal for its quality and aesthetic appeal. This Edgewater tower marks the first multifamily development venture for the Cain and Kushner team, signaling their strategic entry into this specific sector of the Miami real estate market.

Oversupply Concerns in Branded Residences

The approval of the Breitling-branded B Residences adds to a growing pipeline of branded housing in the region. Leaders of Partners Group, including Alfred Gantner, argue that the project will stand out by translating Breitling's Swiss precision heritage into the built environment. However, the surge in branded residential projects has raised concerns about oversupply in South Florida. With nearly 15,000 branded units planned, under construction, or recently completed, developers face the challenge of differentiating their offerings to maintain buyer interest and justify premium pricing.

The success of branded residences depends heavily on brand cachet and the willingness of buyers to pay extra for the association. As the market becomes saturated, timing and unique design features will become critical factors for developers. The board's emphasis on architectural distinction in its approval of the Breitling and Cain-Kushner projects suggests that consumers and regulators alike are demanding more than just density, pushing developers to prioritize quality and unique identity in their designs.

Next Steps and Final Approval

While the projects review panel has approved the three developments, their vote serves only as a recommendation to the city planning administrative staff. The final say on these residential high-rises rests with the administrative staff, who will review the conditions and design modifications requested during the panel's hearing. For Namdar Group, the attached conditions may add additional costs and potential delays as the design team works to address the board's concerns regarding the facade and retail spaces.

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The Cain and Kushner partnership has signaled further ambitions in the region, with plans for a separate 440-unit project in Fort Lauderdale. This broader strategy indicates a significant investment in South Florida's multifamily sector, although their success will ultimately depend on execution and prevailing market conditions. As these projects move forward, the real estate community will watch closely to see how the final administrative approvals impact the pace and nature of Miami's residential construction boom.