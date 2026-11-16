Miami Police Department solved the 1992 sexual assault and murder of Avis Coley using DNA from John Lee Griffin's exhumed grave in Pike County, Alabama.

Miami Police Department investigators officially closed the 1992 homicide of Avis Coley after identifying John Lee Griffin as the perpetrator through DNA analysis of exhumed remains in Brundidge, Alabama.

The case, which had remained cold for nearly three decades, was resolved with critical assistance from Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas and Sgt. Tad Frazier in Alabama. This collaborative effort allowed authorities to confirm Griffin's identity as the killer of the woman discharged from a Miami hospital in 1992.

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The Murder of Avis Coley in Miami

Avis Coley was discharged from a Miami hospital on June 10, 1992, and intended to board a public transit bus around 1:45 a.m. to return home. She never arrived at her destination, and Miami police discovered her body in a field that same evening. Her blood-soaked shirt had been pulled over her head, obscuring her face, and she had suffered a sexual assault and multiple stab wounds.

Medical identification bands still on her body allowed investigators to confirm her identity quickly. However, finding the person responsible for her death proved exceptionally difficult. Over the ensuing years, police identified and eliminated numerous suspects, but leads eventually dried up, leaving the case inactive for many years.

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DNA Breakthrough in 2021

Attention on the case renewed in early 2021 when the Miami Cold Case Detail received a lab report from Coley's sexual assault kit. Investigators began working with a DNA profile that had also been linked to an unrelated 1986 sexual battery case in Fort Myers, Florida.

Through extensive testing and genealogical research, authorities identified a possible suspect named John Lee Griffin. The challenge was that Griffin had died in early February 1996 at age 38, less than four years after Coley's murder. Florida investigators required a physical DNA sample from Griffin to definitively confirm the genetic match.

Alabama Cooperation and Exhumation

Miami investigators contacted Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas and Sgt. Tad Frazier to locate Griffin. The Alabama sheriff's office successfully found Griffin's grave in Brundidge. In July, Miami homicide cold case investigators traveled to the area accompanied by anthropologists from the University of South Florida to facilitate the recovery of remains.

Griffin's remains were exhumed to collect a fresh DNA sample. The biological evidence gathered from the grave was sent back for analysis to determine if it aligned with the crime scene evidence from 1992. The subsequent testing confirmed that the sample matched evidence found in both the Miami homicide and the Fort Myers sexual battery case.

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Justice for the Coley Family

The confirmation of the DNA match provided closure for the Coley family after decades of uncertainty. The Miami Police Department stated that Ms. Coley's daughters would never again have to wonder what happened the night their lives were forever changed.

The department formally thanked Thomas and Frazier for their integral role in closing the case. Their cooperation enabled the exhumation process and the final genetic confirmation needed to solve the murder that had gone unanswered for 34 years.