Police investigate the tragic Miami Gardens shooting where 27-year-old Jean-Baptiste allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend McLean and her new boyfriend Philippe in a murder-suicide on November 15.

Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a horrific murder-suicide that claimed the lives of two young women and left a man in critical condition during the early hours of Sunday, November 15. Investigators allege that 27-year-old Jean-Baptiste pulled his vehicle alongside an Uber in which his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old McLean, and her new boyfriend, 25-year-old Philippe, were traveling. According to law enforcement, Jean-Baptiste opened fire on the passengers, leading to a chaotic scene where McLean lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby fence.

Murder-Suicide Details and Timeline

The sequence of events began when Jean-Baptiste approached the couple's Uber and discharged his weapon at the occupants inside the moving car. McLean attempted to flee the scene on foot after the crash, but Jean-Baptiste chased her down and shot her a second time before turning his attention to Philippe. McLean succumbed to her injuries at the scene, and Jean-Baptiste also died at the location following the encounter. Philippe was transported to Aventura Hospital for treatment but later died from the wounds sustained during the shooting.

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Mother Recalls Violent History

McLean's mother, who identified herself as Jean Pierre, shared heartbroken details about her daughter's relationship with Jean-Baptiste, describing him as a psychopath and a maniac. She stated that she waited all night for her daughter to return home and was devastated to learn of the tragedy only after detectives arrived at her residence the following morning. Jean Pierre recounted a history of abuse that included a stabbing incident in 2025, where Jean-Baptiste allegedly jumped into an Uber behind McLean and refused to relinquish a knife, resulting in her being stabbed.

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Criminal History and Prior Threats

Authorities revealed that Jean-Baptiste had a documented criminal history dating back to 2015, raising serious concerns about the safety of those around him. Jean Pierre disclosed that Jean-Baptiste had been obsessed with her daughter and had previously threatened to kill her in 2024. The severity of his behavior was evident in the violent escalation that ultimately led to the triple fatality. McLean's mother expressed her profound grief, stating that taking her son's life effectively took her own, highlighting the deep emotional toll of the loss.

Context of Other Violent Incidents

While investigators focus on the Miami case, similar violent episodes have been reported elsewhere, including a shooting in Baytown, Texas, where 19-year-old Enelsi Pavon was seriously injured after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot her father, Leonel Pavon. Additionally, California police arrested 25-year-old Princess Perez and her 21-year-old boyfriend for allegedly orchestrating the murders of her ex-boyfriend Ruben Chavez and his new partner Evelyn Virgen. These incidents underscore a broader pattern of domestic violence and relationship-related homicides that continue to impact communities nationwide.