The Miami Heat collaborated with Rockstar Games to host a unique Vice City-themed game night at Kaseya Center, celebrating the Grand Theft Auto VI launch.

The Miami Heat transformed Kaseya Center into the fictional setting of Vice City on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, for a historic collaboration with Rockstar Games. The event marked the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, with the team wearing special Vice City uniforms during their 137-130 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique crossover experience merged professional basketball with the highly anticipated video game release, turning the arena into a real-world version of the game's Miami-inspired backdrop.

Executing the Vice City Arena Transformation

The collaboration required months of preparation and extensive planning to align the Heat's brand with the Rockstar Games title. Jennifer Alvarez, senior vice president for brand and chief growth officer for the Heat, stated that the organization worked tirelessly to make the building feel like an integral part of Vice City. The initiative leveraged the team's long-standing association with the term, having introduced the popular Vice line of uniforms and apparel during the 2017-18 season. The goal was to create a seamless intersection between gaming culture and sports fandom that had never been attempted before.

Also read Miami Heat bringing 'GTA 6' to life with special Vice City Night

The visual transformation was extensive and meticulously designed to mirror the game's aesthetic. A neon Vice City sign glowed prominently within the arena, while graphics on the court and digital displays featured Grand Theft Auto-themed twists. Public address announcer Gale Nelson modified his standard script to refer to the Heat as Vice City, reinforcing the immersive atmosphere for the live audience. The jerseys worn by the players matched the designs seen in the game, providing a direct visual link between the digital and physical worlds.

Commercial Impact and Fan Engagement

The commercial reach of the partnership extended far beyond the court walls, with Miami-Dade County securing a $975,000 deal months in advance. This agreement featured Vice City branding on a massive billboard visible to passengers flying in and out of Miami International Airport. Inside the arena, the demand for merchandise was immediate and intense. Fans waited in lines for more than 30 minutes to purchase Vice City jerseys priced at $120. The secondary market responded swiftly, with some jerseys listed for resale prices exceeding $2,000 by the time the game started.

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Early access to the event was a key component of the fan experience. Doors to Kaseya Center opened earlier than usual to accommodate the anticipated crowds. Paola Boivin, a fan who arrived early, waited in the rain for two hours to secure her spot. She expressed strong satisfaction with the experience, wearing the jersey of Heat center Bam Adebayo, who wears number 13. The enthusiasm from attendees highlighted the cultural significance of the event, blending local pride with global gaming excitement.

Player Perspectives and Game Integration

Key figures within the organization embraced the unique opportunity to engage with the gaming community. Head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged that Miami's high-profile nature makes secrecy impossible, but he viewed the event as a fun and exciting addition to the regular season. Although he had not played the game previously, he expressed curiosity and willingness to engage with the content. Bam Adebayo emphasized the special culture of Miami, noting the excitement of seeing fans experience the city's vibe through the lens of the video game.

The integration of the team into the game's ecosystem went beyond physical merchandise. Rockstar Games provided Heat players with custom consoles, controllers, and copies of the game as a thank-you for their participation in the launch. Tyler Herro, a guard for the Milwaukee Bucks who spent the first seven years of his career with the Heat, was already familiar with the game. He participated in a workout on the special court, further bridging the gap between the two worlds. Additionally, the NBA2K27 video game will feature a special Vice City Edition later this month, with Bam Adebayo appearing on the cover.