The Miami Heat have won seven consecutive games after starting the season 0-4, and if you've been watching this team over the last couple of weeks, you've proba

Nov 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the third quarter at Kaseya Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Miami Heat have won seven consecutive games after starting the season 0-4, and if you've been watching this team over the last couple of weeks, you've probably noticed how different things look offensively. For years, we've talked about Miami's offensive struggles and how much the Heat have relied on their defense to win games. That's what makes this recent stretch so interesting.

Also read Bears keep winning while searching for offensive consistency going into crucial stretch

The Heat are winning games with their offense, something we haven't been able to say very often in recent years. The Miami Heat Are Putting Up Ridiculous Offensive Numbers Over their last 12 games, the Heat rank first in the NBA in points per game , offensive rating , assists per game , field goals made , and effective field goal percentage .

They're also second in pace , field goal percentage , true shooting percentage and free throw attempts . I don't think anyone expected Miami to be this good offensively, especially after the way they started this season. What's been fun to watch is how quickly the Heat are getting into their offense. They're pushing the ball up the floor, and there's far less standing around than we've seen in previous seasons.

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Averaging 31.3 assists per game is a pretty good indication of how well the ball is moving. Even more impressive is Miami's No. 1 ranking in half-court offense, something Antetokounmpo reacted to with a pretty funny look when he found out.

“You say number 1 half court in the NBA? So the best offense in the world right now? What was your question? — I think the whole team feels very confident moving forward we can be a…“You say number 1 half court in the NBA?

So the best offense in the world right now? What was your question? I think the whole team feels very confident moving forward we can be a good team,” Antetokounmpo said. Remember all the talk about how difficult it was to play with Antetokounmpo?

Doc Rivers generated plenty of controversy with his previous comments concerning Antetokounmpo's basketball IQ and how difficult it could be to play alongside him. Rivers is now distancing himself from that controversy and praising his former player's conditioning. Doc Rivers says him and Giannis have no issues and also praises Giannis for looking in great shape this season: “This last summer would be his first summer that he didn’t have international play in like 7 years.

He had the chance to workout the entire summer on his game, take…“This last summer would be his first summer that he didn’t have international play in like 7 years. He had the chance to workout the entire summer on his game, take care of his body this is probably the best conditioned and best health he’s came into a season in 7 years,” Rivers said.

“I talked to Giannis, there’s no issues…it just shows you that you say one word and it takes a life of its own…” If Antetokounmpo is so difficult to play with, why are so many of his teammates thriving offensively? Watch how much attention Antetokounmpo draws every time he attacks the basket. Defenses have to make tough decisions, and Miami has been doing a great job capitalizing on them.

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Having someone like Klay Thompson on the perimeter makes those decisions even more difficult for opposing teams. Oct 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with guard Klay Thompson against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOne of my favorite developments during this winning streak has been watching Adebayo and Antetokounmpo develop chemistry.

We're seeing more high-low actions between the two, and Adebayo looks considerably more comfortable offensively than he did during the first few games of the season. Then there's Davion Mitchell, who deserves a ton of credit for how well this offense is functioning. His development as a playmaker and his ability to knock down perimeter shots have made a huge difference for Miami.

Erik Spoelstra has a lot more offensive talent to work with this season, and you can see him becoming increasingly comfortable with how he utilizes his personnel. The funny thing about this Heat team is that we're still waiting for its defense to catch up. Coming into the season, I would've expected Miami to be an elite defensive team that occasionally struggled to score. So far, it's been closer to the opposite.

Given who Miami has on its roster, I'd much rather have Spoelstra trying to fix the defense than trying to manufacture offense with limited offensive talent. For the first time in a long time, Miami has an offense that could carry them through stretches of a playoff series. That's a luxury Spoelstra hasn't had in years.

Amir Motameni is an NBA content creator and host of the Team to Beat podcast and YouTube channel, covering the Miami Heat and the NBA through fan-focused analysis and storytelling. He began his career working in professional sports before transitioning into the tech industry, bringing a unique mix of media experience and business professionalism to his coverage.