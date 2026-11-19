The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 137-130 while launching a major Cactus Jack and GTA VI collaboration. Find out which Vice City merchandise is still available for purchase at the official team store today.

The Miami Heat secured a decisive 137-130 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in their highly anticipated debut performance. The win served as the backdrop for the launch of a massive new apparel collaboration involving rapper Travis Scott, Nike, and the video game Grand Theft Auto VI. This multifaceted partnership has generated significant excitement among fans and collectors alike.

Uniform Design and Product Availability

The new uniforms represent an epic creative collaboration between Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label, sportswear giant Nike, and the upcoming title Grand Theft Auto VI. The collection features jerseys, shorts, and various fan apparel items that have been rapidly selling out since their introduction. While many core items are currently out of stock, the Miami Heat team store continues to list several specific pieces from the extensive collection for online purchase.

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Captain America Hats and Headwear Options

Shoppers seeking headwear can currently find five Vice-themed hats in the team store inventory. The Court Culture x New Era Welcome to Vice City 9TWENTY Dad Cap is priced at 48 dollars. A matching Court Culture x New Era Vice City Logo 9TWENTY Dad Cap is also available at the same 48-dollar price point. For those preferring snapbacks, the Court Culture x New Era 9Fifty Snapback comes in four distinct designs including Vice City, Vice City Logo, Vice City Billiards, and Vice City Goodtime State, all retailing for 50 dollars.

Hoodie Inventory and Pricing Details

The apparel store currently stocks two distinct Vice-themed hoodies for adult sizes. The pink Cactus Jack Nike x Grand Theft Auto VI x Miami Heat Vice City Hoodie is available for 148 dollars. Alternatively, the black Court Culture Vice City Hoodie is offered at a lower price point of 100 dollars. These sweatshirts provide fans with comfortable ways to display their allegiance to the team while supporting the crossover brand initiative.

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Shirt Collection and Retailer Partnerships

Several Vice-themed shirts remain in stock across multiple adult sizes, ranging from 45 to 58 dollars. The collection includes Cactus Jack Nike shirts available in both men's and women's styles. Additionally, retailers Court Culture and Duvin have dropped multiple shirt designs, sometimes collaborating on specific products. This variety ensures that customers have numerous options to complete their new Heat wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Jersey Restock Prospects and Future Outlook

The Miami Heat team store and other major retailers have not announced any future restock dates for the highly coveted jerseys or shorts. However, industry watchers can expect the Cactus Jack Nike x Grand Theft Auto VI x Miami Heat Vice City jerseys to retail in three specific formats. The Blank jersey is priced at 120 dollars, the number 6 Swingman jersey costs 150 dollars, and personalized versions are available for 200 dollars. The matching shorts retail for 90 dollars in adult sizes. This collaboration has already proven to be an epic success, with more developments expected from Sports Illustrated and partner brands in the near future.