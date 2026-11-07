Miami Heat finally unveil 'Grand Theft Auto VI' themed jerseys and social media is loving them

The Miami Heat unveiled a limited edition Vice City jersey for their Milwaukee Bucks matchup, just one day before 'Grand Theft Auto VI' drops.

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' With the much anticipated release of"Grand Theft Auto VI" right around the corner, the marketing strategy for the game hasThis page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

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Miami is the inspiration for Vice City, the fictional setting of"GTA VI," and the South Florida metro area has seen everything from blimps to billboards getting slapped with a"Vice City" logo or design. MIAMI HEAT UNVEIL 'ENHANCED' DWYANE WADE STATUE AFTER ORIGINAL SCULPTURE WENT VIRAL FOR WRONG REASONS The Miami Heat will wear special jerseys and a unique court for a game against the Milwaukee Bucks the night before the release of"Grand Theft Auto VI.

"play their home games, has a giant"WELCOME TO VICE CITY" sign on the roof of the arena, which makes the team's next move make that much more sense. The Heat will be rolling these out during their November 18 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, just one day before"GTA VI" is set to drop, and they look awesome.

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I may be biased, considering I am a native South Floridian and a fan of the"Grand Theft Auto" series, as well as a very casual Heat fan, but it seems like a majority of the internet is on board with these being insanely cool. Not only are the Heat dropping their Vice City themed jerseys that night, but the concession stands in the Kaseya Center will be GTA-inspired as well.

Fast food joints like"Burger Shot" and"Cluckin' Bell" that show up across the entire series will be featured in different sections of the arena in lieu of their usual vendors. A GTA VI website and PlayStation DualSense controller are displayed on a screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland, on July 1, 2026. The court will even have a special Vice City design to it, meaning the Heat are really going all in with the"GTA VI" aesthetic.

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat celebrates during the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center on March 10, 2026 in Miami, Florida. No sweat, though, as I'm sure some influencer who went to the game and didn't even watch will try to resell the threads for the price of some family's mortgage.