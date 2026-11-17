The Heat are taking things beyond their special uniforms, with plans to transform the entire game-night atmosphere ahead of the video game's release.

The Heat are taking things beyond their signature colors and special uniforms, with plans to transform the entire game-night atmosphere. With the Milwaukee Bucks coming to town, the Heat are preparing for a major crossover between basketball and gaming, teaming up with Rockstar Games for a Grand Theft Auto 6-inspired takeover on Wednesday.

With the Milwaukee Bucks coming to town, the Heat are preparing for a major crossover between basketball and gaming, teaming up with Rockstar Games for aThe collaboration has been more than two years in the making, with Miami Heat SVP, Brand and Chief Growth Officer Jennifer Alvarez revealing that the idea sparked when the team spotted its arena in the"GTA VI" trailer.

Also read Former Heat players express thoughts before game against Giannis and Miami

"I actually can’t believe we’re here because it’s been over two years for us to get to this point," Alvarez said. The Heat’s connection to Vice dates back to 2017, making the partnership a perfect match. But the organization is taking things beyond its signature colors and special uniforms, with plans to transform the entire game-night atmosphere.

"So when you walk in the building, you actually live in Leonida. You don’t live in Florida," Alvarez said, teasing the immersive experience that begins outside the arena.

Advertisement

"They love the uniforms," Alvarez said. "They know about what this moment means. And they’re excited that they get to be a part of it.

" The timing is no coincidence. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, with doors opening at 5 p.m., just hours before the planned midnight launch of"GTA VI," placing the Heat at the center of a major moment for the gaming industry. For Rockstar Games, the release follows a 13-year wait since Grand Theft Auto V debuted in 2013. For the Heat, it’s a chance to showcase the franchise’s creativity on a global stage.

One of the most highly anticipated video games is set to be released in the coming months, and Miami-Dade County could play a role. NBC6's Steve Litz reports