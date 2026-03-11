Miami tops first College Football Playoff rankings, Notre Dame 11th and Ohio State 12th

Miami earned the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, with Georgia second and Utah third. Notre Dame is 11th and must beat Miami on Saturday to protect its playoff position.

Miami is No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, the committee announced Tuesday. Georgia (7-1) is second and undefeated Utah is third.

It is the first time Miami has taken the top spot in the committee's opening ranking. Defending champion Indiana (8-1) was ranked fourth, eight spots ahead of Ohio State (6-2). The Hoosiers lost 19-15 to the Buckeyes last month. Ohio State has since lost quarterback Julian Sayin and fell to No. 12 in the ranking.

Also read Tennessee Football Receives Their Ranking in the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

At No. 5 was Alabama (6-2), eight spots ahead of Tennessee (6-2). The Crimson Tide is only a few weeks removed from a 16-point loss to the Volunteers. At No. 6 was Kentucky (7-1), followed by Texas (6-2). Notre Dame (7-1) was ranked 11th, seven spots lower than its place in the AP Top 25.

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Notre Dame Playoff Odds Hinge On Miami

The Irish are the last team that would make the bracket if the playoffs started today. They need to beat Miami on Saturday or risk slipping due to a schedule that did not impress the committee. Committee chair Hunter Yurachek called Notre Dame a very, very good football team. But he said that when you look at the Irish schedule and their wins versus the teams ahead of them, they do not have that signature win right now.

Notre Dame's biggest game so far was its only loss, 28-24 at BYU on Oct. 17. Ohio State was ranked 12th and would be outside the bracket because Boise State, ranked 25th, would get the Group of Six automatic bid. Yurachek said the committee was not focused on the Buckeyes' freshman quarterback, Luke Fahey. He said the bigger concern was Ohio State's defense in its 30-18 loss to a 20th-ranked USC team that has not impressed anyone so far.

Yurachek explained the gaps between the Hoosiers and Buckeyes and between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers by citing a rule that confused many people last year. Head-to-head matchups do not come into play unless the teams are in the same four-team pod, meaning 1-4, 5-8 or 9-12. That rule played heavily into Miami making the final field last year and Notre Dame not. Yes, Tennessee beat Alabama, Yurachek said of the Tide.

But he said Tennessee does not have that same level of quality wins, and you have to go deeper to find the Vols' next-best win. Maybe that will come Saturday against Kentucky. Yurachek said the Tide got lots of love in the selection room for a win against Mississippi State in September. That was before the Bulldogs disintegrated with the injury to quarterback Kamario Taylor.

SEC Dominance In New Playoff Rankings

Mississippi State is currently 2-4. The SEC placed a nation-leading 10 teams in the top 25, even if the way they were positioned raised eyebrows. The conference features six teams with two losses, two with one loss and no undefeateds, but also accounts for 13 of the nation's current 20 toughest schedules. Yurachek said this has been such a crazy football season, filled with unbelievable parity through the first eight weeks.

But he pointed to the matchups this weekend and said the committee believes there will be a significant amount of movement within the entire top-25 ranking. The SEC's gain was the ACC's loss. The next ACC team after Miami was Wake Forest, ranked 16th. The Demon Deacons have only one loss, to the Hurricanes themselves, but can control their fate by winning their way to a rematch with Miami in the title game.

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This is the first of six rankings that will be revealed, one every Tuesday until the brackets are set on Sunday, Dec. 6. The playoffs start with four games on the campus of seeds 5-8 on Dec. 18-19. The final is Jan. 25 in Las Vegas. If the playoffs were today, No. 12 Boise State would play at No. 5 Alabama.

Boise State's most fantastic win ever was a 43-42 stunner over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. No. 11 Notre Dame would play at No. 6 Kentucky in a matchup of programs that have never met. No. 10 Ole Miss would play at No. 7 Texas. The Longhorns beat the Rebels 31-24 on Oct. 24.

No. 9 BYU would play at No. 8 UCLA. Their first meeting was in 1983, Steve Young versus Steve Bono, with 1,020 yards of total offense. Big games Saturday will reshuffle the deck.

Key Saturday Games Reshape Bracket Prospects

In addition to Miami-Notre Dame, key games include BYU at Utah for a leg up in the Big 12 race. Alabama visits No. 14 LSU in a game that will hand one contender its third loss. The Kentucky-Tennessee game will either hand the Wildcats their second loss or the Vols their third. Nicole Auerbach said she believes Curt Cignetti will lead Indiana to another Big Ten title and Kirby Smart will guide Georgia to the SEC championship.

She also said Notre Dame's elite defense, talented quarterback CJ Carr and manageable schedule make the Fighting Irish a national championship contender.