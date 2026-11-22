Watch the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills on November 22. Check streaming options like Paramount+, FuboTV, and YouTube TV to catch the action live.

The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills are set to clash on Sunday, November 22, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. This AFC East divisional matchup features the eighth-place Miami Dolphins, who hold a 1-8 record, against the dominant Buffalo Bills, who sit at 8-1. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 10 a.m. PT, offering a prime opportunity for fans to witness one of the league's most compelling rivalries. With Josh Allen leading the charge for the Bills, the stakes are incredibly high for both franchises as they vie for conference supremacy.

Bills Lead 8-1 Against 1-8 Dolphins on November 22

The Buffalo Bills enter this contest with a commanding eight-game winning streak, showcasing their strength as a top-tier AFC team. In contrast, the Miami Dolphins are struggling significantly, sitting last in their division with only one victory and eight losses. This disparity in performance creates a lopsided expectation for the game, with the Bills aiming to solidify their playoff positioning while the Dolphins fight for momentum. The game will be broadcast live on CBS, providing a national stage for this pivotal AFC East showdown.

Also read Three Bold Predictions for the Miami Dolphins Against Buffalo

Streaming Options for Cord-Cutters Watch NFL

Viewers who have cut the cord with traditional cable services have several robust options to watch the Miami Dolphins versus Buffalo Bills game online. Paramount Plus is a primary destination for CBS streams, offering a live TV plan that costs $49.99 per month for the initial two months. After this promotional period, the service rate increases to $94.99 per month. This subscription also grants access to ESPN Unlimited, allowing fans to enjoy additional sports content beyond the main football broadcast.

For those already subscribing to a Paramount Plus service, the platform provides the Dolphins-Bills game on CBS streaming online. This option is particularly useful for fans living in the metro Miami and Buffalo areas, who may have local CBS affiliates included in their package. The service also archives past seasons of NFL games, making it a valuable resource for fans who want to catch up on previous matchups or review key plays from the current season.

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Fubo TV presents another viable alternative for streaming the NFL game, starting at $63.99 for the first month. The price jumps to $88.99 per month after the introductory period, but the service includes more than 230 channels. This extensive lineup features local and cable channels, including CBS, which is essential for viewing the game. The platform is compatible with smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and web browsers, ensuring flexibility for viewers watching from various devices.

Live TV Plans Include CBS And Cable Alternatives

YouTube TV offers a comprehensive cable alternative for those seeking a wide array of channels and content. The service begins at $99.99 per month and includes more than 100 live channels. This plan bundles Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Select at no additional cost, providing significant value for sports and entertainment enthusiasts. Users can watch the Dolphins-Bills game on their preferred devices, making it a convenient choice for households with diverse media needs.

These streaming platforms ensure that fans do not miss a single snap of the action between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Whether opting for the lower-cost entry of Paramount Plus or the all-inclusive package of YouTube TV, viewers have multiple paths to access the CBS broadcast. The availability of these services underscores the NFL's push toward digital accessibility, allowing fans to watch live sports without traditional cable contracts.

Celebrity Sightings And NFL Fan Culture Events

The NFL continues to be a hub for celebrity culture, and the Miami Dolphins versus Buffalo Bills game is no exception. The event is likely to attract numerous famous actors, actresses, and recording artists to Highmark Stadium. Past attendees have included Buffalo Bills fans such as Hailee Steinfeld, who is married to quarterback Josh Allen, as well as recording artists Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn. These high-profile guests add to the spectacle and media attention surrounding the divisional matchup.

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The presence of celebrities like Hailee Steinfeld highlights the personal connections that often draw public interest to NFL games. Josh Allen remains a central figure in the Bills' success and in the broader sports narrative. Fans attending the game or watching from home can expect an atmosphere filled with star power alongside intense competitive football. The combination of elite athletic performance and celebrity glamour makes this November 22 game a standout event in the sports calendar.

What Comes Next For AFC East Standings

The outcome of this game will have immediate implications for the AFC East division standings. A win for the Buffalo Bills would extend their lead and reinforce their status as the team to beat in the division. Conversely, a victory for the Miami Dolphins could provide a much-needed boost to their morale and playoff hopes, despite their current 1-8 record. The game serves as a critical test for both teams as the season progresses toward the postseason.

Fans are encouraged to secure their streaming subscriptions ahead of time to ensure uninterrupted viewing of the game. With kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, preparing accounts on platforms like Paramount Plus, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV is essential. The detailed broadcasting information ensures that regardless of viewing preference, audiences can fully engage with the Dolphins-Bills rivalry on November 22 at Highmark Stadium.