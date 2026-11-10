Miami Dolphins Lose to Detroit Lions as Caleb Douglas Emerges

The Miami Dolphins suffered a 19-9 defeat against the Detroit Lions on November 8, 2026. Rookie receiver Caleb Douglas showed promise in the loss.

The Miami Dolphins fell to the Detroit Lions with a final score of 19-9 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The loss dropped Miami's record to 1-7 while extending Detroit's dominance over their divisional rivals. Despite the lopsided result, the game highlighted specific developmental areas for the struggling franchise.

Malik Willis Performance and Interceptions

Quarterback Malik Willis completed 13 of 25 passes for 128 yards without scoring any touchdowns. He threw one interception and added seven rushing yards on two carries, finishing with a passer rating of 50.1. Willis made a critical error early in the third quarter when Chuck Clark intercepted a pass intended for Caleb Douglas. The throw occurred on third-and-11 with a safety shaded away from the target. Willis left the ball too far inside, allowing Clark to cut it off and return it 34 yards. Willis demonstrated improved decision-making later in the second quarter by identifying Greg Dulcich in the flat for an 11-yard first down after reading Cover 3 coverage.

Also read 6 Winners, 5 Losers From Lions Win Over Dolphins

Running Game Stalled by Lions Defense

The Detroit Lions effectively neutralized Miami's ground attack by stacking the box against running back Ollie Gordon II. Gordon's efficiency plummeted from 5.7 yards per carry before halftime to just 1.5 yards per carry after the break. He finished with 55 total yards on 16 carries, including an 11-yard gain on third-and-6 that extended Miami's drive into the second half. Kaytron Allen lost one yard on his single carry and contributed 46 receiving yards via a fake punt pass from Bradley Pinion. Carlos Washington Jr. caught one pass for eight yards, providing minimal offensive spark from the backfield position.

Caleb Douglas Shows Promise as Receiver

Rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas emerged as a bright spot for the Miami Dolphins passing attack. He caught six of eight targets for 70 yards, bringing his season total to 296 receiving yards through five games. This performance set a new Dolphins record for receiving yards by a rookie through the first five games of a season. Douglas displayed impressive size and catch radius, creating separation with precise route running. His most notable play was a 20-yard reception in the first quarter where he jumped between defenders Roger McCreary and Brian Branch to secure the ball despite a poorly executed route design.

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Offensive Line Struggles and Penalties

Miami's offensive line faced significant pressure throughout the contest, particularly from Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson pressured quarterback Malik Willis six times in 16 one-on-one matchups according to Next Gen Stats. Tackle Austin Jackson was called for holding with ten seconds remaining in the first half, moving the Dolphins from the Detroit 10-yard line back to the 20. This penalty forced kicker Zane Gonzalez to attempt a field goal from 38 yards, which hit the upright. Holding penalties also negated a potential 51-yard catch by Kevin Coleman Jr., highlighting ongoing issues with discipline and technique along the line.

Lions Defense Maintains Pressure Until End

The Detroit Lions defense continued to disrupt Miami's offense deep into the fourth quarter. After Miami reached the Detroit 7-yard line following the fake punt, defensive linemen Alim McNeill and Derrick Moore sacked Malik Willis on two of the next three plays. These sacks forced the Dolphins to settle for another field goal attempt. Moore recorded another sack on the subsequent possession, demonstrating consistent pressure that prevented Miami from mounting a serious comeback. The defense successfully ended Jared Goff's 30-game touchdown streak earlier in the game with a crucial interception.