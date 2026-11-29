Miami Dolphins finalize inactives for the Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets. JuJu Brents, Bradley Pinion, and others are sidelined as roster moves reshape the lineup.

The Miami Dolphins have officially finalized their inactive list for the crucial Week 12 AFC East showdown against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that cornerback JuJu Brents and punter Bradley Pinion are among the players ruled out for Sunday's contest. These decisions finalize a week of injury management that has significantly altered the available roster depth for both sides of the ball.

Dolphins Finalize Inactive Roster

Brents was ruled out on Friday following a separate injury report. He joins fellow cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who is also inactive for this game. The defensive backfield reductions were supplemented by offensive line depth concerns, with Christian Haynes and Caedan Wallace listed as non-players. Wide receiver Jared Wayne and tight end Justin Joly complete the six inactives alongside Pinion. Pinion and Wayne were officially ruled out on the final injury report of the week, confirming their absence from the lineup.

Also read JuJu Watkins leads No. 4 USC past St. Joe’s in Baha Mar tournament opener

To compensate for these absences, the Dolphins will deploy a heavy defensive front. With Bradley Chubb returning to the active roster, Miami will feature nine defensive linemen for the game. The active defensive line group includes Kenneth Grant, Keith Cooper Jr., Jordan Jefferson, Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Malik Herring, Rodney McGraw, and Eric Watts. This numerical advantage in the trench is designed to counter the Jets' offensive line and create consistent pressure.

Waiver Wire Tight End Update

Head coach Jeff Hafley addressed the situation regarding tight end Justin Joly, who has yet to make a tangible contribution since being claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos before the regular season. Joly remains inactive due to roster construction limits rather than a lack of effort. Hafley praised the player's physical attributes during his Friday press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Good athlete," Hafley stated regarding Joly. "He's got good receiver skills for a tight end. He's athletic, he can catch the football, he's got a strong lower body." Hafley emphasized that Joly is showing continued improvement in his run game and blocking mechanics. However, the roster limitation is structural. The team currently carries three tight ends and one fullback on the 48-man active list.

Filling out the roster with four tight ends and a fullback is mathematically difficult for any NFL team. Consequently, the coaching staff must prioritize other positions to ensure enough players are available for special teams and base offensive packages. Hafley noted that this is simply the position that the roster is in right now. He expressed excitement to continue watching Joly's development and intends to take him into the offseason to evaluate how to best utilize his talent.

Jets Inactive List Analysis

On the opposing side, the New York Jets have fewer players on their inactive list due to a lack of practice squad elevations on Saturday. The Jets listed only five players as inactive for the game. This group is led by rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who was ruled out on Friday because of an ankle injury. His absence limits the Jets' depth at the skill positions during a critical divisional matchup.

Cooper joins cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., linebacker Trevin Wallace, tight end Jelani Woods, and EDGE rusher Nate Lynn on the inactive list. The Jets have managed their health carefully heading into the game. Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, was cleared to play and will be active.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the Jets activated defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat off injured reserve on Saturday. This move adds significant interior presence to the defensive line. The active roster adjustments suggest New York is prioritizing defensive strength and veteran experience over rookie development in this specific contest against Miami.