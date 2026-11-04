Miami Dolphins Fix Kickoff Strategy After 90-Yard Return Against Bengals

The Miami Dolphins shift to an exclusive touchback strategy for kickoffs following a 90-yard return against Cincinnati, altering their approach to special teams coverage.

The Miami Dolphins have fundamentally altered their kickoff strategy for the remainder of the season by prioritizing touchbacks above all else. This decisive shift aims to eliminate the risk of long kickoff returns after a catastrophic play against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team is now aiming to consistently land the ball deep in the end zone rather than allowing return teams to gain significant field position.

Touchback Strategy Explained

The Miami Dolphins lead the National Football League in touchback percentage after implementing this new approach. They have produced touchbacks on 12 of their 27 kickoffs this season, achieving a 44.4 percent rate. This figure significantly surpasses the second-place Baltimore Ravens at 27.0 percent and the Los Angeles Rams at 25.0 percent. The team has become nearly exclusive in this method, with eight of the last nine kickoffs resulting in touchbacks.

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Triggered By Week Five Failure

The primary catalyst for this strategic pivot was a 90-yard kickoff return by Dohnte Meyer against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. That return allowed Cincinnati to take a 7-0 lead just a minute into the game and exposed severe vulnerabilities in the coverage units. Prior to this game, the Dolphins had a touchback percentage of only 23.5 percent through the first five games. The organization decided that avoiding such disastrous scenarios was more important than the potential benefit of pinning opponents deep.

Kicker Roster Changes

Following the poor performance of Riley Patterson in getting the ball into the end zone, the Dolphins replaced him with Zane Gonzalez. Patterson had struggled to consistently execute the new touchback mandate, leading to the personnel change. The team has utilized both punter Bradley Pinion and the new kicker Gonzalez on kickoffs during the recent games against New England. Gonzalez now holds the primary responsibility for ensuring the ball stops in the end zone to prevent return opportunities.

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Field Position Analysis

While touchbacks send the opposing team to their 35-yard line, statistics suggest this is still a favorable outcome compared to the alternative. Opponents of the Miami Dolphins have started their post-kickoff drives at an average of the 37.25-yard line since the season began. Of the 13 kickoffs that were not touchbacks, only five were returned beyond the 35-yard line. The other eight would have resulted in the Dolphins winning field position, meaning the new strategy is not purely defensive but mathematically sound.

Development and Future Outlook

The Miami Dolphins are in a rebuilding season that emphasizes player development and evaluation for younger roster members. Critics argue that kicking into the field of play provides valuable game reps for coverage units. However, the team has determined that the risk of another 90-yard return outweighs the developmental benefits. The Dolphins will continue to use this touchback-heavy approach as they move forward in the NFL schedule.