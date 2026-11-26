Alain Poupart analyzes Miami Dolphins 2026 season, highlighting GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and Coach Jeff Hafley. Positive signs from draft picks and player emergence offer hope for the franchise future.

Miami Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart reflects on a challenging 2026 season, identifying specific areas of optimism for the organization despite a painful campaign. The column serves as a Thanksgiving Day assessment, separating gratitude into three distinct categories: the team's progress, the fans' resilience, and the journalist's career milestones. Poupart argues that unlike the historically difficult 2004 and 2007 seasons, which felt like endings, the current situation appears to be the beginning of a new era for the franchise.

Leadership and Draft Class Foundations

The Miami Dolphins should be grateful for the apparent success of their key offseason hirings, specifically General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Head Coach Jeff Hafley. Although the final verdict on their tenure is not yet complete, early indicators suggest these decisions are proving beneficial for the organization's trajectory. Poupart notes that the initial signs are encouraging, providing a solid foundation for the rebuild that is currently underway.

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Additionally, the franchise has secured foundational pieces from its draft class, which remains the highest in the NFL at thirteen members. Specific prospects like Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez, and Caleb Douglas are showing promise. Securing four multi-year starters from this group would classify it as an all-time draft class for the Miami Dolphins, offering substantial long-term value.

Emerging Talent and Roster Depth

Chop Robinson has emerged as a significant impact player at defensive end and edge during his third season, marking a stark improvement from his disappointing 2025 performance. His development provides a crucial boost to the defensive line as the team looks to strengthen its overall structure. This growth is particularly notable given the high standards set by the franchise's defensive history.

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Ollie Gordon II has also stepped up following De'Von Achane's knee injury, establishing himself as a reliable part of the running back rotation. This emergence allows the Miami Dolphins to enter the offseason with confidence in their 1-2 tandem at the running back position. The stability at this key offensive position is vital for the team's future offensive schemes under the new coaching staff.

Fan Support and Organizational Commitment

Miami Dolphins fans can take comfort in the fact that the 2026 season has few games remaining, sparing them from the ongoing frustration of weekly losses. Despite the on-field struggles, owner Stephen Ross has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to spending to return the team to contender status. His tenure has never been characterized by financial stinginess, ensuring that the roster will receive necessary support.

The franchise is also positioned to hold one of the top picks in the 2027 draft, which should bring an exciting new talent to the organization. This high draft capital is a direct result of the rebuilding process and offers a clear pathway to future success. Fans can remain hopeful that this pick will address a critical need for the team.

Journalist Perspective on the Franchise

For Alain Poupart, covering the Miami Dolphins since 1989 has been a lifelong dream realized. He recalls being thankful for the opportunity to cover the NFL, a path that began with childhood ambitions. Poupart acknowledges the support of readers and podcast listeners, highlighting the strong rapport he has built with the fanbase over nearly four decades in journalism.