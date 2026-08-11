Mario Cristobal Rips Refs as Notre Dame Upsets Top-Ranked Miami 24-21 on Controversial Catch Ruling

Miami coach Mario Cristobal was furious after a controversial incompletion call on Elija Lofton cost the top-ranked Hurricanes in their first loss of the season against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame handed the top-ranked Miami Hurricanes their first loss of the season on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, with a 24-21 victory in South Bend, Indiana, while Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal launched a blistering attack on ACC officiating. Cristobal argued that a controversial ruling denying a potential game-tying touchdown directly cost his team the contest. The final score of 24-21 stands as the decisive margin after the controversial call in the fourth quarter shifted momentum permanently.

The pivotal moment arrived with 3 minutes and 36 seconds remaining in the game when Miami quarterback Darian Mensah threw a pass into the end zone to tight end Elija Lofton. Officials ruled that Lofton failed to maintain complete control of the football throughout the process, declaring the play an incomplete pass despite Lofton landing with two feet in bounds and using two hands to secure the ball. This incompletion forced Miami to turn the ball over on downs, preventing them from narrowing the deficit to within a single point.

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Had the touchdown been called, the Hurricanes would have trailed only 24-20, putting them within striking distance of tying the game before Notre Dame could secure the win. Instead, the Hurricanes were denied a crucial red zone opportunity on their final possession of the day. The ruling effectively sealed the victory for the Fighting Irish and eliminated Miami from contention in that specific moment, capping a dramatic comeback attempt that fell just short.

Cristobal did not mince words in his postgame press conference, expressing his extreme frustration with the decision. He stated he was beyond upset with the call and described his feelings in strong terms, telling reporters that he was pissed off. He emphasized that while he respects the game, the lack of clarity regarding the overturning of the play was unacceptable to him and his staff. His anger was directed at the inconsistency of the review process.

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The referee analyst Terry McAulay supported the on-field officials, stating that Lofton bobbed the ball just slightly before the ball was knocked out by Notre Dame safety Luke Talich. McAulay confirmed that the ruling of incomplete was correct because full control was not established before the defensive player made contact. This professional assessment contrasts sharply with Cristobal's view that Lofton clearly possessed the football with clear visibility.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Miami mounted a significant rally after trailing 24-3 early in the third quarter. Quarterback Darian Mensah threw for three total touchdowns after sitting out briefly due to an ankle injury, connecting with Duke transfer Cooper Barkate and Elija Lofton to bring the score to a one-score game. The Hurricanes fought back from a massive deficit, showing resilience even though the final outcome was determined by the late-game controversy.

Notre Dame, ranked No. 11 at the time of the game, solidified its position in the College Football Playoff race with this high-profile victory. The win served as a powerful statement for the Fighting Irish, silencing doubters who questioned their ability to compete with the top teams in the country. The victory demonstrated their defensive capability in critical moments, particularly in the final three minutes of the game.

Cristobal acknowledged the difficulty of the loss, offering congratulations to Notre Dame for winning a hard-fought contest. He reminded his team that they were warned not to rely on officiating during road games, noting that South Bend is known for tough calls against visiting teams. He told his players they must live with the decision and respect the final result, even while expressing deep disappointment in the specific call that ended the game.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report. The game highlighted the fine margins in college football where officiating interpretations can drastically alter the final standings and playoff implications. Both teams entered the weekend with high stakes, but only one could claim the victory that strengthens their CFP positioning.