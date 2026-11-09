Mia Regan Confirms Relationship With Henry O'Sullivan

Mia Regan shares first public photo with photographer Henry O'Sullivan, over a year after their romance began. The model marks a new chapter following her high-profile split from Romeo Beckham.

Mia Regan has publicly confirmed her new romantic relationship for the first time, marking a significant shift in her personal narrative more than a year after she was first linked to photographer Henry O'Sullivan. The model, who is 23 years old, took to Instagram to share a candid photograph of herself and O'Sullivan during a hiking trip to the Cotswolds. This public display of affection serves as the first direct acknowledgment from the model regarding her new partner, distinguishing her move from O'Sullivan's previous private social media activity.

The Honeymoon Phase In Cotswolds

The newly posted image captures Regan and O'Sullivan looking closely connected while enjoying a holiday in the English countryside. Although O'Sullivan shared cozy photographs of the couple wrapped in each other's arms during a trip to Paris last year, this specific post represents the first time Regan has officially flaunted her new love on her personal platform. O'Sullivan, a professional photographer who lists Calvin Klein among his notable designer clients, has since shared numerous images detailing Regan's modeling work and their downtime together.

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Romeo Beckham And Mia Regan Split

This development follows the highly publicized end of Regan's five-year relationship with Romeo Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham. The couple, who began dating in 2019, finalized their separation in February 2024, just weeks after reportedly moving in together in Battersea, London. Their breakup was cemented through simultaneous Instagram posts where both parties expressed mutual respect and a desire to maintain a strong friendship rather than a romantic partnership.

Friend-Zoned Exes Move On

Romeo Beckham addressed the end of the romance by writing to his followers that he and Regan, whom he affectionately calls Mooch, had parted ways after five years of love. He emphasized that they still hold a deep respect for one another. Mia Regan corroborated the split by stating that love takes different forms as people mature, joking that the couple had friend-zoned each other after half a decade. Both individuals have since moved forward, with Beckham rekindling a romance with DJ and model Kim Turnbull, who is 25 years old.

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London Fashion Week Awkward Encounter

Tensions regarding the new dynamics between the former couples surfaced earlier this year at a London Fashion Week event. Regan reportedly made a hasty exit from a party at the Twenty Two Club in Mayfair on a Monday evening to avoid running into Beckham. She had been seated in the front row to watch Beckham walk the runway at the Burberry show in February but left the gathering just 20 minutes into the night when Beckham and his current girlfriend arrived at 10:35 pm.

Kim Turnbull Returns To Romeo

Kim Turnbull reunited with Romeo Beckham last October after a previous split that was strained by a feud between Beckham and his parents, which involved his brother Brooklyn. Reports indicated that Turnbull had previously been used as a scapegoat in family disputes, particularly regarding comments about her dating a chef. Meanwhile, Beckham and Turnbull were seen partying until 2:30 am at the Mayfair club, contrasting with Regan's early departure from the same event.

New Beginnings For The Model

The publication of Regan's Instagram post signifies a clear step into a new era, distancing herself from the high-drama headlines that surrounded her relationship with the Beckham family. While the Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Regan, Beckham, and Turnbull seeking comment, the model's social media update stands as the primary confirmation of her current status. The photo from the Cotswolds holiday offers a glimpse into her life away from the London fashion spotlight and the public scrutiny that once defined her romantic life.