MI5 and the UK Ministry of Defence issue a rare public alert warning British businesses supplying Ukraine that Russian proxy actors may launch sabotage attacks on their facilities.

The Security Service MI5 and the UK Ministry of Defence have issued a rare public alert warning British businesses that they are at heightened risk of sabotage from the Kremlin. The joint statement explicitly states that companies supplying weapons, military equipment, or humanitarian aid to Ukraine are being targeted by Moscow to undermine support for Kyiv. MI5 claims that the Russian government is actively recruiting proxy actors, including homegrown criminals, to carry out these hostile actions on its behalf without direct attribution to state forces.

Sabotage Tactics and Proxy Actors

According to the National Protective Security Authority NPSA, part of MI5, the tactics being employed by Russian operatives are described as low-sophistication but potentially devastating. These measures include firebombing facilities and intimidating individuals associated with British defense firms. The alert specifically warns organizations that if they support military procurement or supply equipment to the armed forces of Ukraine, they are likely to become a target for these coordinated campaigns.

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This intervention occurs amidst a broader strategy by Moscow to threaten Europe using drones, cyber-attacks, and targeted sabotage against critical infrastructure. The security services have highlighted that previous incidents on British soil serve as clear precedents for the type of attacks companies may face in the near future. The emphasis is on using indirect methods to cause physical damage and operational disruption while maintaining plausible deniability for the Russian state.

Previous Incidents and Wagner Connections

In October of last year, six men were jailed for torching a warehouse in Leyton, east London, which was storing aid and Starlink satellite equipment destined for Ukraine. This attack in March 2024 caused £1 million in damage and highlighted the physical threat to supply chains. Prosecutors revealed at the time that the group responsible had been recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization operating on behalf of the Kremlin, demonstrating a direct link between private military contractors and sabotage efforts within the UK.

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Furthermore, earlier this year it was revealed that Britain caught Russian submarines testing a secret new weapon designed to disable critical undersea cables. The UK, working alongside US and Norwegian forces, exposed this operation in the Arctic waters off the Svalbard archipelago in spring. Moscow's Gugi undersea warfare directorate was allegedly carrying out the deep-sea test when NATO forces disrupted it, with intelligence sources confirming that Russian boats were stopped from completing their tests before being chased away.

Strategic Threats to Digital Infrastructure

The targeting of undersea cables represents a significant escalation in the potential damage Russia can inflict on the British economy. Undersea cables are critical to the national economy, carrying ninety-nine percent of all international data traffic. Severing these connections could cause immediate mayhem and paralyse the British economy by disrupting financial transactions, communications, and internet services. This naval testing indicates a willingness to strike at the digital backbone of Western nations.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in the summer, Western officials warned that Vladimir Putin has an appetite to expand his sabotage campaign across Europe. Weeks later, in August, The Mail On Sunday revealed how bosses at British defense firms supplying weapons to Ukraine had been warned they were at risk of being targeted by Russian spies. The chiefs were notified about the elevated threats they and their staff face from the Kremlin during a roundtable between top government officials and CEOs, underscoring the direct engagement with the private sector.

Security Measures and European Context

The latest MoD and NPSA alert issued a series of specific measures businesses should take to protect themselves against these threats. Companies have been told to remove unnecessary information about staff, facilities, and operations from the internet to make it harder for Kremlin agents to target them. Officials have also urged firms to harden their security measures, including improving CCTV systems and training staff how to detect and report hostile reconnaissance activities.

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The agencies' joint alert urged companies to identify their most critical personnel, technology, and facilities and to assess vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hostile actors. These comments echo fears across Europe, as the Netherlands intelligence agency warned in June that Russia was preparing for a possible conflict with NATO and was carrying out various activities to test the West's willingness to escalate. The report suggests that by carrying out cyberattacks and digital sabotage, Russia attempts to undermine Western political and social support for Ukraine.

A similar warning was issued by Danish intelligence in September, which concluded that Russia's hybrid war is escalating across the continent. Pointing to the failed drone attack on Germany's Leipzig airport in August and increasing airspace incursions along NATO's eastern flank, the report warned that Russia is planning and preparing sabotage on Danish soil against defense companies. This coordinated intelligence landscape suggests that the threat is not isolated to the UK but is part of a wider, continent-wide campaign by Moscow.