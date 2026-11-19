MGM+ is producing Bosch: Start of Watch, a prequel set in the 1990s starring Cameron Monaghan, expanding the successful Bosch franchise.

MGM+ is developing a new prequel series titled Bosch: Start of Watch, which will be set in the 1990s and feature Cameron Monaghan in the lead role. This announcement confirms that the studio is continuing to expand the popular Bosch franchise despite the conclusion of previous iterations. The project adds another layer to the expanding universe of detective stories based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels.

Expanding the Detective Franchise

MGM+ is currently developing Bosch: Start of Watch as a prequel series that explores the early career of the iconic LAPD detective. The show is set in the 1990s and will star Cameron Monaghan in the lead role. This development follows a pattern where studios keep investing in successful detective franchises even after original shows end. The new series will allow viewers to see the character before the events of the original run.

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Original Star and Spin-Off History

Titus Welliver originally played the titular character in the main series, which ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021. He reprised his role in the follow-up series titled Bosch: Legacy, which aired for three seasons from 2022 to 2025. Welliver also appeared as a guest star in the spin-off series Ballard. This continuity ensures that the new prequel connects to the existing narrative established by the actor in previous projects.

Connelly's Literary Universe Expansion

Michael Connelly has enough material for a crossover between Bosch and his other bestselling book series. The other series centers on Bosch's half-brother, the lawyer Mickey Haller. The Haller books have been adapted into a hit Netflix series that has so far aired four seasons. The Haller adaptation has been renewed for a fifth and final installment. This suggests that Connelly's characters are becoming increasingly interconnected across different platforms.

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Comparative Detective Adaptations

The legal world of Mickey Haller has been explored on screen with Matthew McConaughey previously playing the role in the movie The Lincoln Lawyer. That film was released in 2011 during the McConaissance period. The ongoing success of these adaptations highlights the enduring appeal of Connelly's characters. MGM+ is leveraging this proven popularity to launch a new prequel series.

Future of the Bosch Universe

Bosch: Start of Watch represents MGM+ attempting a similar strategy to other studios reviving popular detective shows. The studio is trying a similar approach with one of its oldest and longest-running hits. The new series will feature Cameron Monaghan as the lead actor. This move indicates a long-term commitment to the Bosch brand across multiple decades of storytelling.