MGM+ launches a four-part new wave music series on November 23, featuring exclusive interviews with The B-52s and exploring the genre's rise from 1977 to 1987.

MGM+ is preparing to launch a comprehensive new four-part music documentary series focused on the vibrant and influential new wave genre. The streaming service has scheduled the debut for Monday, November 23, offering a compelling alternative for viewers seeking content distinct from the usual holiday football coverage. This strategic release aims to capture audiences looking for a respite from the National Football League's traditional Thanksgiving programming by providing a deep dive into alternative music history.

Series Premiere Highlights The B-52s Origins

The inaugural episode will feature exclusive interview footage with key members of the legendary band The B-52s, specifically highlighting Fred Schneider and Kate Pierson. In the clip shared by TouchTunes Frontline Chart, Pierson reflects on the band's early days in Athens, Georgia, describing the environment as a bohemian bubble where friends would spontaneously pick up instruments. Schneider adds that what began as a simple hobby quickly evolved into a serious pursuit when friends began requesting live performances at houses and parties, eventually leading to their first major gigs.

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Documentary Covers 1977 To 1987 Music Evolution

The series encompasses the critical decade from 1977 to 1987, a period that witnessed new wave transform from an arty counterculture movement into a commercially viable and critically respected force. The documentary explores how the genre melded punk energy with pop hooks and then-novel digital technologies to create a unique sonic and visual landscape. This era also marked a significant shift in the music industry by elevating women and queer voices, challenging the dominance of the pretentious stadium rock that characterized the previous decade.

Guest Experts Include Billy Idol and Stewart Copeland

The upcoming series will feature insights from a wide array of prominent figures who helped define the era, including Billy Idol, Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo, and Stewart Copeland of The Police. Additional contributors include Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go's. These artists provide context on how new wave sprung up in diverse locations ranging from New York City to Akron, Ohio, and how it challenged existing musical norms with its kitsch-loving aesthetic and DIY approach.

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Band History From Max Kansas City To Stardom

Early in their career, The B-52s famously saved their money to drive a station wagon from Georgia to New York City to perform at the iconic club Max's Kansas City. Schneider recalls the uncertainty of fitting all their gear into the vehicle but emphasizes that the club had never seen anything like their performance. This scrappy, DIY start ultimately paved the way for their success, allowing them to stand out in a crowded market and become one of the most enduring acts of the new wave movement.

Viewers Tune In For Exclusive Music Clips

TouchTunes Frontline Chart is sharing an exclusive clip from the first episode to build anticipation for the November 23 premiere. The series serves as both a celebration of specific bands like The B-52s and a broader historical record of a genre that redefined rock music. By highlighting the spontaneous and collaborative nature of the scene, the documentary offers a fresh perspective on how alternative music evolved into a mainstream phenomenon during the late seventies and eighties.