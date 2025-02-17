MG 3: A Smiling Supermini with Questions to Answer

A long-term test of the MG 3 Trophy reveals its strengths and weaknesses. Does it live up to its promises of a smile-inducing driving experience?

My initial test of the MG 3 six months ago was very positive. MG promised everything about it was designed to put a smile on your face and it certainly did on first impressions. This new 3 is a generation ahead of its predecessor, priced around £4,000 higher and competing with cars like the Clio. In my first drive, the MG 3 felt on par with the class leader. Now, I'm putting the car through its paces for an extended period to fully evaluate its strengths and weaknesses.

My 3 is in Trophy trim, loaded with features like advanced driver assistance systems, LED headlights, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, keyless ignition, and automatic windscreen wipers. This comprehensive package, on top of the SE trim's generous standard kit including a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and sat-nav, makes the MG 3 a compelling offering. The only extra cost on our test car is the metallic silver paint.The MG 3 is available as a hybrid only, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a three-speed automatic gearbox, an electric motor, and a small battery. Combined outputs are 192bhp and 313lb ft, with electric-only running delivering 134bhp and 184lb ft. The claimed torque figure is impressive, and the car certainly delivers a punchy acceleration. However, the transmission's simplicity with only three speeds might be a factor to investigate further. I'm also eager to see how the MG 3 performs in terms of fuel efficiency, given its WLTP figure of 64.2mpg.The interior of the MG 3 is a standout feature. It boasts a classy look and decent quality materials, especially compared to its predecessor. The touchscreen is understated and doesn't dominate the dashboard, and there are still physical controls for essential functions. However, some minor gripes include the lack of control for fan speed and heated surfaces directly on the infotainment system and the absence of adjustable base height for the passenger seat. The fixed rear bench also lacks the split-fold functionality, which is a common feature in this segment. Despite these minor shortcomings, I'm finding more positives than negatives about the MG 3. Its value proposition, features, and overall driving experience make it a strong contender in the supermini market. I'm still curious why I haven't encountered another one on the road yet, considering the MG dealer presence in town





