Mezco Toyz Releases One:12 Collective Daredevil Action Figure

Mezco Toyz unveils the One:12 Collective Daredevil figure, featuring 6.5-inch scale, 30 points of articulation, and extensive accessories for Marvel collectors.

Mezco Toyz has officially expanded its popular toy lineup with the introduction of a new One:12 Collective action figure based on the Marvel Comics character Daredevil. This latest release brings the vigilante known as The Man Without Fear to collectors in a highly detailed 1:12 scale format. The figure stands approximately 6.5 inches tall and is designed to capture the essence of Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer by day and street hero by night.

Daredevil Figure Articulation and Details

The One:12 Collective Daredevil figure features over 30 points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of dynamic poses that reflect his acrobatic fighting style. Mezco Toyz has engineered the figure with intricate joint mechanisms to ensure stability during display, even when mimicking complex martial arts stances. The sculpting details pay homage to the character's long history since his first appearance in Marvel Comics' Daredevil #1 in 1964. Collectors will appreciate the attention to detail in the costume, which mirrors the iconic red suit associated with the hero.

Also read Two Denver establishments win Eater Awards

Accessory Set and Effect Pieces

Mezco Toyz has included a comprehensive array of accessories to enhance display possibilities and storytelling for the action figure. The package contains five interchangeable head portraits, which include a standard masked look, an unmasked version of Matt Murdock, and a battle-damaged portrait showing signs of combat wear. Additionally, buyers receive multiple interchangeable hands to facilitate various grip styles and dynamic poses. The accessory kit also features an assortment of iconic gravity-breaking batons that serve as the character's primary weapons.

Ricochet and Radar Sense Effects

To visually represent Daredevil's unique sensory abilities and combat techniques, the figure comes with several special effect pieces. Collectors can utilize the Modular Ricochet display, which includes interchangeable impact blasts and motion posts to simulate the trajectory of thrown weapons. The set also includes baton-throwing effects and grapple hook batons to recreate specific action scenes. A special Radar Sense FX piece is included to pay tribute to his extraordinary ability to perceive the world around him despite his blindness.

Advertisement

Character Background and Origin Story

Matt Murdock's transformation into Daredevil began after a childhood accident involving radioactive material that blinded him. While the accident cost him his sight, it simultaneously heightened his remaining senses to extraordinary levels. This enhanced perception allows him to detect details imperceptible to other humans, giving him a distinct advantage in both his legal career and his nocturnal crime-fighting activities. He uses these heightened senses to protect Hell's Kitchen from those who prey on its citizens.

Collectibility and Market Position

The One:12 Collective line has established itself as a premium option for adult collectors seeking high-fidelity action figures. Mezco Toyz continues to target fans of Marvel Comics who appreciate detailed engineering and extensive accessory packages. The release of the Daredevil figure adds to the growing lineup of Marvel characters available in this scale. As with previous releases, the figure is marketed towards enthusiasts who value both display quality and playability in their collectible items.

Availability and Future Lineup

Mezco Toyz positions this release as a key addition to their Marvel-inspired offerings for the current year. The company continues to leverage the popularity of street-level heroes from the Marvel universe. Collectors monitoring the toy industry may expect further releases that expand upon the One:12 Collective brand. The detailed specification sheet highlights the company's commitment to accuracy and fan service in their product design.