Mezco Toyz Reissues One:12 Collective The Incredible Hulk Figure

Mezco Toyz is bringing back an iconic Avenger as they reissue their popular One:12 Collective The Incredible Hulk

Mezco Toyz reissues the One:12 Collective Incredible Hulk, bringing back the 7.5-inch Marvel Comics powerhouse. This Hulk figure debuts a new hyper-articulated body with 32+ points, 15 hands, and six comic-inspired heads.

Hulk includes smash FX, sonic-boom clap effect, jump base, bendable lamppost, I-beam, and impact rubble display. Preorders are live at Mezco Toyz for $140, with the One:12 Collective Hulk reissue expected to ship in July 2027. One of Marvel Comics' most powerful heroes is ready to unleash his gamma-powered fury once again as Mezco Toyz brings back The Incredible Hulk One:12 Collective figure.

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Standing 7.5 inches tall, this mighty Marvel collectible features a brand-new hyper-articulated body, ready to save the day. This One:12 Collective rerelease features six interchangeable head portraits, including three short-haired designs inspired by his classic Marvel Comics 1960s appearance and three longer-haired portraits inspired by his 1980s look. Hulk features over 32 points of articulation, 15 interchangeable hands, and wears his signature ripped purple pants.

As for accessories, Mezco Toyz includes fist-smash effects, a sonic-boom clap effect, a jump FX base, a bendable lamppost, and a bendable I-beam. A fun impact display base is also included, featuring seven movable pieces of shattered concrete. If you missed the first release, then this is your chance to get one for your Avengers or Hulk collection.

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The One:12 Collective Incredible Hulk figure is available for preorder"The Incredible Hulk smashes his way into the The One:12 Collective lineup with unrelenting rage and unstoppable strength. This towering 7.5" Hulk is captured in gamma ray-powered glory, built on a brand new, hyper-articulated body designed to channel raw, rampaging energy. Outfitted in his signature tattered pants tailored from a special stretch-twill, The Incredible Hulk comes ready to SMASH.

Fully loaded with six expressive head portraits—featuring two different classic comic looks —capture every stage of his mood swings, from somber to seething to full-blown rampage.

""Armed with a collection of powerful FX accessories, Hulk can recreate his most iconic moves: a thunderous clap that sends shockwaves through the battlefield, a midair leap powered by a dynamic jump base, and an INCREDIBLE One:12 Collective ground shattering Impact-Base with movable, floating debris. "He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.

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