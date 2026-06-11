Mexico vs. South Africa: World Cup Preview and Predictions

The 2026 World Cup is underway, with Mexico facing South Africa in the curtain-raiser at Estadio Azteca. Mexico is favored due to their high-level talent and recent form, while South Africa lacks comparable star power and has struggled in warm-up friendlies. Home advantage should give Mexico a clear edge, and Javier Aguirre could spring some surprises with his selection.

The 2026 World Cup is finally underway, with Mexico facing South Africa in the curtain-raiser at Estadio Azteca . Mexico boasts high-level talent and arrives in red-hot form, while South Africa lacks comparable star power and has struggled in warm-up friendlies .

Home advantage should give Mexico a clear edge. Javier Aguirre could spring some surprises with his selection, with César Montes and Johan Vásquez likely to start in defense, and Raúl Jiménez expected to lead the line. South Africa’s attack will be spearheaded by Lyle Foster. The last time Mexico lost a competitive match at Estadio Azteca was in 2013, and it has not lost its opening match at a World Cup since 1994.

Mexico has won five of seven opening games, drawing two, and South Africa has not won a competitive match there since 2001





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2026 World Cup Mexico Vs. South Africa Estadio Azteca Javier Aguirre Raúl Jiménez Lyle Foster Home Advantage High-Level Talent Recent Form Warm-Up Friendlies Estadio Azteca World Cup Preview World Cup Predictions

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