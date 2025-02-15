Mexico Threatens U.S. Gun Makers With New Lawsuit if Cartels Are Designated Terrorist Groups

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned U.S. gun manufacturers that they could face legal action and be considered accomplices if the U.S. designates Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. Sheinbaum stated that Mexico would expand its existing lawsuit against American gun makers, potentially adding charges of complicity with terrorism. The U.S. State Department is reportedly planning to classify Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, while Mexico has already filed a $10 billion lawsuit against U.S. arms manufacturers for their alleged role in the country's violence.

Mexico 's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, issued a stern warning to U.S. gun manufacturers on Friday, stating they could face new legal action and be considered accomplices if the U.S. designates Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups. Sheinbaum emphasized that if the U.S. takes this step, Mexico would expand its existing lawsuit against American gun manufacturers, potentially including charges of 'complicity' with terrorist organizations . Sheinbaum highlighted the U.S.

Justice Department's acknowledgment that '74% of the weapons' wielded by criminal groups in Mexico originate from the United States. A CBS Reports investigation in 2023 revealed that dozens of cartel gunrunning networks, operating like terrorist cells, pay individuals in the U.S. to purchase firearms from gun stores and online dealers across the country, extending as far north as Wisconsin and Alaska, according to U.S. intelligence sources. These firearms are then smuggled across the southwest border through a network of brokers and couriers.The New York Times reported on Thursday that the U.S. State Department plans to classify criminal groups from Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, and Venezuela as 'terrorist organizations.' The Mexican cartels targeted in this designation include the Sinaloa cartel, the Jalisco New Generation cartel, the Northeast cartel, the Michoacan family, and the United cartel. Mexico has already filed a $10 billion lawsuit against U.S. arms manufacturers and vendors, alleging their role in the country's criminal violence. Sheinbaum vehemently rejected accusations by the United States that her government has alliances with drug cartels, stating that 'If there is such an alliance anywhere, it is in the U.S. gun shops that sell high-powered weapons to these criminal groups.' Sheinbaum recently launched a campaign to reduce the number of weapons on Mexican streets by offering cash rewards to those who anonymously surrender firearms at designated locations, including churches. Tensions between Mexico and the U.S. have escalated recently, with the White House threatening 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods due to concerns about illegal immigration and drug smuggling. Although these tariffs have been temporarily suspended for 30 days, the underlying issues remain a source of contention





