Mexico Threatens Lawsuit Over 'Gulf of America' Name Change

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warns of legal action against the United States if it insists on calling the Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America'. She argues that the name change is restricted to the US continental shelf and criticizes Google for continuing to use the disputed nomenclature.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated on Thursday that her administration would not dismiss the possibility of filing a civil lawsuit against the United States if it persists in calling the body of water between northeastern Mexico and the southeastern United States the 'Gulf of America.' This maritime region, globally recognized as the Gulf of Mexico , has become a flashpoint in recent weeks following President Donald Trump 's declaration of intent to rename it.

Sheinbaum, during her morning press conference, emphasized that Trump's decree is confined to the 'continental shelf of the United States' and argued that Mexico's position on the matter remains steadfast. Despite her government's letter to Google asserting that the company was 'wrong' in using 'Gulf of America,' the tech giant has maintained its nomenclature. Notably, Google reported last month on its X platform (formerly Twitter) that it adheres to a 'long-standing practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.'Sheinbaum has repeatedly defended the name 'Gulf of Mexico,' highlighting its historical usage dating back to 1607 and its recognition by the United Nations. She also pointed out that, according to the constitution of Apatzingán, a precursor to Mexico's first constitution, the North American territory was previously identified as 'Mexican America.' Sheinbaum has playfully suggested that her government would request Google to display 'Mexican America' on its maps when searched, drawing a parallel to the ongoing dispute and emphasizing the international implications of altering the Gulf's name.This isn't the first instance where Mexicans and Americans have clashed over the names of significant geographical areas. The border river between Texas and the Mexican states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas, known as Rio Bravo in Mexico, is referred to as Rio Grande in the United States





