Mexico Threatens Lawsuit Against Google Over 'Gulf of America' Rename

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has warned that her government may sue Google over its adoption of the term 'Gulf of America' for the body of water shared between Mexico and the United States. She contends that the name change, prompted by former President Donald Trump's executive order, is only applicable to the U.S. continental shelf and does not affect Mexico's sovereignty.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated on Thursday that her government may pursue legal action against Google regarding its labeling of the sea between northeastern Mexico and the southeastern U.S. as the 'Gulf of America.' This change was prompted by former President Donald Trump 's declaration to rename the body of water. Newsweek has contacted Google for comment. The Gulf of Mexico holds historical significance and is internationally recognized.

Changing its name could incite geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Mexico, with potential legal and diplomatic ramifications. At her morning news conference, Sheinbaum asserted that Trump's decree only applies to the U.S. continental shelf and does not infringe upon Mexico's sovereignty over the remainder of the Gulf. Mexico has conveyed a letter to Google contesting the name change, arguing that the body of water cannot be universally renamed. Google maintains that it applies name changes based on official government sources. As of Thursday, the manner in which the Gulf is labeled on Google Maps varies depending on the user's location and other data. Sheinbaum emphasized that the Gulf of Mexico name dates back to 1607 and is recognized by the United Nations. She also cited past naming disputes, such as the Rio Bravo (Rio Grande) conflict between Mexico and the U.S. She humorously suggested that, according to early Mexican constitutional history, the North American region was once referred to as 'Mexican America,' proposing that Google could display this term for historical context. Trump had previously floated the idea of renaming the Gulf before his second-term inauguration and signed an executive order on his first day back in office officially renaming it 'Gulf of America.' He also reverted the name of Mount Denali to Mount McKinley, stating that these actions aimed to 'honor American greatness.' The FAA released a charting notice to reflect these changes, with updated names appearing on aeronautical products and maps. As of January 27, users within the U.S. will observe the Gulf renamed to Gulf of America on Google Maps, while international users will see both names displayed side by side. Some U.S. lawmakers, including Republican Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, criticized Trump's reversal of the Mount Denali renaming, emphasizing its cultural and historical significance. Conversely, GOP Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was the first state official to adopt the Gulf of America name in an emergency declaration. Sheinbaum stated on Thursday, 'We are going to wait, we are already seeing, observing what this would mean from the perspective of legal advice, but we hope that they will make a revision.' She added, 'All we are asking of Google is to look at the decree that the White House released, and that President Donald Trump signed. You'll see in that decree, that it does not refer to the whole gulf.' Mexico may escalate the dispute by filing a lawsuit if an amicable resolution is not achieved with Google. Further diplomatic discussions between the U.S. and Mexico could ensue





