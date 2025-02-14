Mexico Threatens Google with Lawsuit Over 'Gulf of America' Naming

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warns of potential legal action against Google if the company continues to use the name 'Gulf of America' on its maps, despite Mexico's claim to sovereignty over the Gulf of Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum issued a stern warning on Thursday, stating that her government might take legal action against Google if the tech giant persists in using the name 'Gulf of America' on its maps. This dispute arises from a decree by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which sought to rename the Gulf of Mexico within American territorial waters. This move, however, is vehemently rejected by Mexico.

Sheinbaum underscored Mexico's continued sovereignty over a substantial portion of the Gulf and emphasized that the name 'Gulf of Mexico' enjoys global recognition. 'We have sovereignty over our continental shelf,' she declared, adding that the Trump administration's decision is confined to U.S. territorial waters. Google, on the other hand, maintains that its naming conventions adhere to updates provided by official government sources. In a statement on X last month, the company highlighted its 'long-standing practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.'Currently, Google Maps presents different versions of the name depending on the user's location. Users within the U.S. see 'Gulf of America,' while those in Mexico view 'Gulf of Mexico.' In certain locations worldwide, it is listed as 'Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).' Sheinbaum confirmed that Mexico has already lodged a formal complaint with Google, arguing that 'the entire Gulf of Mexico cannot be called the Gulf of America.' The potential legal grounds and the specific jurisdiction for any lawsuit remain unclear. This dispute shines a spotlight on ongoing tensions surrounding geographic naming conventions. Similar disagreements have emerged regarding the Rio Grande, which Mexico refers to as 'Río Bravo.' The Mexican government has also made a request to Google to display 'Mexican America' as a historical reference when searched. Conversely, the White House has defended its position, barring certain news outlets from events due to their naming policies concerning the Gulf. Sheinbaum remains resolute in rejecting the name change. 'The Gulf of Mexico has existed since 1607,' she asserted, reaffirming Mexico's stance amidst this escalating dispute





