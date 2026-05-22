Mexico's rich soccer history dates back to the 19th century when British miners from Cornwall brought the sport to the mountain town of Real del Monte. The country is now preparing to showcase its soccer culture on a global stage as it co-hosts the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico showcases its soccer culture as it co-hosts the 2026 World Cup . The country's rich soccer history dates back to the 19th century when British miners from Cornwall brought the sport to the mountain town of Real del Monte, near Pachuca .

The miners played soccer among themselves during breaks and eventually involved the local Mexicans, who were initially hesitant but soon caught the football fever. This marked the beginning of soccer's spread in Real del Monte, with matches being played between English and Mexican teams in the late 1800s and early 1900s. A dusty metal plaque now marks the location as the birthplace of soccer in Mexico.

To commemorate this significant event, art dedicated to soccer can be seen on the walls of homes in Real del Monte, Hidalgo state, Mexico. The country is now preparing to showcase its soccer culture on a global stage as it co-hosts the 2026 World Cup.

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An incendiary incident occurred at a medical center in Congo as the frustration over the Ebola outbreak grows





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Soccer Mexico 2026 World Cup British Miners Cornwall Real Del Monte Pachuca Soccer Culture Football Fever World Cup Sports

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