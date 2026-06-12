Mexico's Spectacular World Cup Opening Overshadows Protests with Dominant Victory Over South Africa

Despite a heavy security presence and anti-government protests, the 2026 World Cup opened in Mexico City with a vibrant, sold-out crowd as the host nation secured a 2-1 win over South Africa. The match showcased Mexico's attacking flair and defensive solidity, while fan noise reached unprecedented levels, setting the tone for a tournament blending political tension with footballing passion.

The opening match of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City took place under a massive security presence as anti-government protests threatened to disrupt the event.

Despite calls for demonstrations to empty the stadium, the Estadio Azteca was filled with 80,824 fans, creating what was described as the loudest opening match in World Cup memory. The security operation included ten thousand troops, national guard, police, four helicopters-two of them Black Hawks-and armoured vehicles, forming what observers called a ring of steel around the stadium.

While a small group of protestors attempted to breach the iron gate, they were repulsed, and the vast majority of fans focused on the football. Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum notably did not attend, likely due to concerns over reception. The match itself saw Mexico dominate South Africa, winning 2-1 with goals from Julian Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez. The game was marked by a vibrant atmosphere, with fans singing and chanting for hours before kick-off.

Mexico's performance was characterized as quick, bright, skilled, solid, and dangerous, sending a warning to future opponents like England. Two red cards for South Africa, including one for Yaya Sithole and another for Theab Zwaine, further tilted the game. Mexico also introduced 17-year-old sensation Gilberto Mora, while César Montes received a late red card, a minor blemish on an otherwise disciplined display. The article emphasized that despite the pressure of hosting, Mexico showed no nerves and delivered a commanding performance.

The tone highlighted the fans' passion for football as a distraction from political turmoil, suggesting the tournament could provide a month-long respite for a population weary of corruption and poverty





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World Cup 2026 Mexico Vs South Africa Estadio Azteca Protests Security Claudia Sheinbaum Football Tournament Opening

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