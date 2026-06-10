Mexico's 'México Canta' Promotes Non-Violent Regional Music Amidst Narcocorrido Bans

The Mexican government's 'México Canta' initiative focuses on regional music this year, aiming to promote positive messages while the genre faces restrictions on narcocorridos in several states. Despite the challenges, traditional Mexican music remains popular globally, with the competition set to culminate in a finale at Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional in September.

The Mexican government's initiative, México Canta, a binational competition for artists in Mexico and the United States, aims to promote songs by young performers that are free of content glorifying violence and drugs.

This year, the initiative focuses on regional Mexican music proposals, a genre that resonates deeply with young people and is already one of the most consumed globally. However, the competition comes at a time when regional Mexican music is undergoing significant changes, with at least 10 of Mexico's 32 states prohibiting songs that glorify drug trafficking, particularly corridos tumbados. Despite these restrictions, traditional Mexican music, including corridos, has helped position Mexico as the tenth-largest recorded music market worldwide.

México Canta aims to foster positive messages through music, with Junior H, a former corrido tumbado artist, now promoting the initiative. The competition's second edition will announce selected participants in July and August, with semifinals held in Mexico and the U.S., culminating in a finale at Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional on September 13





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Mexico Canta Regional Mexican Music Narcocorridos Junior H Music Competition Mexico City

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