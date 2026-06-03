Mexico's Football Federation Loses Appeal Against FIFA Sanctions for Fan Chants

The Mexican Football Federation has lost its latest appeal against FIFA sanctions for fan chants at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The case involved a single-word insult that often occurs when the opposing team's goalkeeper is about to take a goal kick. The chant has been heard at multiple World Cups, including in Brazil in 2014, Russia in 2018, and Qatar in 2022. Despite the federation's efforts to educate and prevent the chant, Mexican fans have continued to use it. CAS judges confirmed the total of 140,000 Swiss francs (178,000 dollars) in fines imposed by FIFA and lifted a sanction of closing part of a stadium in a FIFA-organized match.

The stands of the Azteca Stadium appeared empty of spectators before a football match of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Mexico and Jamaica, in Mexico City, on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The Mexican Football Federation lost its latest appeal against FIFA sanctions for fan chants at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday, in a series of appeals from Mexico against FIFA over more than 10 years. The case involved a single-word insult that literally means 'prostitute' in Spanish, which often occurs when the opposing team's goalkeeper is about to take a goal kick.

It went viral at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was heard again in the following editions, in 2018 in Russia and in 2022 in Qatar. Mexican fans have defied the federation's requests and educational programs aimed at controlling abuse. The latest case at CAS followed FIFA proceedings for incidents in 2024 against Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, and the United States.

The chant was heard by anti-discrimination monitors who will also work for FIFA in the 104 World Cup matches in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. CAS judges confirmed the total of 140,000 Swiss francs (178,000 dollars) in fines imposed by FIFA. They lifted a sanction of closing part of a stadium in a FIFA-organized match, such as the World Cup.

The tribunal noted that the judges, in a hearing in Miami in March, weighed the Mexican Football Federation's argument that it has made 'the greatest possible efforts to educate, prevent, and eradicate the chant'. However, they observed that the behavior of the fans was 'massively collective and majority', and not merely 'incidental'. Highlighting 'the singularity of the situation' facing Mexican football leaders, the tribunal held that the federation should not evade its responsibility.

Mexico will also host group stage matches of the World Cup against South Korea in Guadalajara and against the Czech Republic in the Azteca





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