Mexico's cartel 'godfather' convicted in American DEA agent's murder dies at age 80

The Guadalajara cartel boss convicted in DEA agent Enrique 'Kiki' Camarena's murder died at 80, decades after the killing triggered Operation Leyenda.

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Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, known as the"boss of bosses," died Sunday in a Guadalajara hospital after suffering multiple organ failure, TheJOHN KOUFOS: TRUMP’S ‘SHIELD OF THE AMERICAS’ COULD HELP DEFEND US FROM CARTELS His death comes more than four decades after Camarena’s abduction and torture, a killing that sparked the largest homicide investigation in DEA history, according to the agency. In 2017, a Mexican federal judge gave Felix Gallardo a 37-year prison term for the murders of Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala,.

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The judge also ordered more than 20 million pesos in compensation for the victims’ families, roughly $1.18 million at the time. Camarena was heading to meet his wife for lunch on Feb. 7, 1985, when five men abducted him as he left the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara, according to the DEA. One of the attackers identified himself as a Mexican law enforcement official.

A Mexican soldier stands beside a Jalisco ambulance in this file photo unrelated to Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo’s case. The DEA says Camarena was believed to have been tortured for two days before dying from a crushed skull. His body was discovered on March 5, 1985. , which the agency describes as the largest homicide investigation it had ever undertaken.

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Felix Gallardo was among the major Mexican crime figures arrested in connection with Camarena’s torture and murder, according to the DEA. U.S. Marine Corps pallbearers carry the casket holding the body of slain U.S. Drug Enforcement agent Enrique Camarena after it arrived at North Island Naval Air Station, in San Diego, in March 1985.. A 2023 report released by Sen.

Chuck Grassley’s office described the former police officer as having brought traffickers together into a large organization that became a blueprint for many of Mexico’s major criminal groups.was among the first Mexican trafficking organizations to work with Colombian cocaine suppliers, according to a historical DEA publication. The agency said Felix Gallardo and Rafael Caro Quintero formed the cartel to ship heroin and marijuana into the United States before it prospered from the cocaine trade.

Camarena’s legacy, meanwhile, lives on through the red ribbons worn each October in his memory as part of drug prevention efforts, according to the DEA.with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.