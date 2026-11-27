Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says the country is filing a formal complaint with the U.S. over a Drug Enforcement Agency tip line for anonymous reports about criminals and corrupt Mexican officials

filed a formal complaint with the U.S. over a Drug Enforcement Agency tip line for anonymous reports about criminals and corrupt Mexican officials, Mexican“We have made it very clear in our relationship with the United States that the relationship is one of coordination, not subordination,” she said in her daily news briefing.

The protest comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is pressuring Mexico to intensify its fight against cartels. It's made a public offer to deploy troops on Mexican soil, something Sheinbaum has ruled out.to receive information about members and associates of designated terrorist organizations, corrupt officials who support them, criminal networks and people who launder money to finance narcoterrorism in Sinaloa.

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The northern state is the stronghold of one of Mexico's most powerful cartels, the Sinaloa Cartel, which Washington designated a terrorist organization along with five other Mexican criminal groups. Cole said the agency also plans to open a tip line for the state of Jalisco. Sheinbaum once again urged Washington to address drug use and combat drug traffickers within its own territory.