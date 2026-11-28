Mexico Escalates US Clash Over DEA Plan For New Cartel Tip Line
Mexico’s president said a complaint was filed over the DEA’s tip line seeking information on cartel members and corrupt officials.
Mexico has filed a formal complaint with the United States over a new Drug Enforcement Administration tip line urging people in Mexico to report suspected cartel members and corrupt officials, escalating a dispute over U.S. involvement in the country's fight against organized crime.
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente raised the complaint with the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, and that the ambassador had indicated he would look into the matter.
"We have made it very clear in our relationship with the United States that the relationship is one of coordination, not subordination," Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference. Newsweek has contacted Sheinbaum’s office and the DEA for comment via emails outside regular business hours.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at Newsweek
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News