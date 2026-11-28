Mexico’s president said a complaint was filed over the DEA’s tip line seeking information on cartel members and corrupt officials.

Mexico has filed a formal complaint with the United States over a new Drug Enforcement Administration tip line urging people in Mexico to report suspected cartel members and corrupt officials, escalating a dispute over U.S. involvement in the country's fight against organized crime.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente raised the complaint with the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, and that the ambassador had indicated he would look into the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have made it very clear in our relationship with the United States that the relationship is one of coordination, not subordination," Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference. Newsweek has contacted Sheinbaum’s office and the DEA for comment via emails outside regular business hours.