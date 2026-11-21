Videos and photos from the city of Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza Flores was captured, show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, as well as burnt cars.

Mexican Army officials outside the Special Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime in Mexico City following the arrest and transfer of cartel leader Fausto Isidro Meza Flores on Saturday.

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities captured top cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” in the Mexican state ofThe Mexican government said in an early Saturday report that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how the two countries coordinated. Videos and photos from the city of Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza Flores was captured, show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, as well as burnt cars.

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Meza Flores was one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives and a top cartel leader from the “Beltrán Leyva” criminal organization. They said after being attacked with guns and explosives from likely cartel operatives, the officials entered a home and arrested him. They later evacuated Meza Flores and others detained in the clash in a Mexican Air Force plane to Mexico City.