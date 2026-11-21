Mexican special forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, in Guasave, Sinaloa, with US intelligence support. The operation triggered cartel violence that rattled civilians.

Mexican special forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as El Chapo Isidro, in the city of Guasave, Sinaloa. The operation was carried out with US intelligence coordination.

Meza-Flores was an FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive. The State Department previously offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense announced the capture on Saturday. It said the raid was carried out by elite military forces.

Also read Mexico Arrests El Chapo Isidro Drug Lord in Sinaloa

The secretariat said the operation had three phases: arrival in the target area, establishing security and capturing the target, and evacuating the target. Forces used stealth and surprise via different land routes. They set up internal and external security perimeters. The arresting force came under attack with gunfire and explosives.

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This prompted them to enter a house to capture the individuals. After identities were confirmed, detainees were flown to Mexico City on a Mexican Air Force aircraft. They were placed at the disposal of prosecutorial authorities. Meza-Flores was the alleged leader of the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization.

FBI Charges Drug Trafficking Leader

The FBI describes it as a heavily armed, major drug-trafficking group based in Sinaloa. He is accused of spending 20 years flooding the US with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and other deadly drugs. The FBI says he is responsible for possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States. He predominately controlled drug production.

He was first indicted on May 2, 2012, in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. On November 26, 2019, a federal superseding indictment and arrest warrant were issued in the same court. He was charged with multiple counts of drug-trafficking violations and use and possession of a firearm. He was also wanted for illegally carrying firearms.

Meza-Flores was a top cartel leader from the Beltran Leyva criminal organization. The operation also netted the arrests of the cartel's second in command and a financial operator. US and Mexican intelligence agencies coordinated in the lead-up to the raid. Videos and photos from Guasave show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game.

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Violence Erupts During Capture Operation

Burning cars and gas stations were seen, along with circling helicopters shooting at homes below. The operation forced cancellation of a Mexican Pacific League baseball game at Kuroda Park. Video on social media purportedly showed players and fans running for safety while gunfire rang out. Another video purported to show a helicopter firing at a target in Guasave.

Authorities shared video of heavily armed men in camouflage marching a man who appeared to be Meza-Flores through a dimly lit house and putting him in a truck. Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch wrote on X Saturday morning that armed forces would remain deployed in Sinaloa to protect civilians. These detentions are an important step in pacifying Sinaloa, he said. Such shows of force by cartels are common after captures or killings of leaders.

Sheinbaum Cracks Down On Cartels

The capture comes as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faces pressure from President Donald Trump to crack down on cartels. Sheinbaum has gone after illegal groups more aggressively than her predecessors. Homicides have dipped significantly in her two years in office. The government has knocked out a number of cartel kingpins.

Chief among them was Mexico's most powerful cartel leader, known as El Mencho, who was killed in February. That dramatic operation also resulted in a burst of violence and burning cars.