Mexican special forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as Chapo Isidro, in Guasave, Sinaloa, with US intelligence support, prompting cartel violence.

Mexican special forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as Chapo Isidro, an FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive, in Guasave, Sinaloa, authorities announced Saturday. The operation was a joint US-Mexico effort, and the arresting force came under attack with gunfire and explosives.

Meza-Flores is accused of leading the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization, a heavily armed drug-trafficking group based in Sinaloa. The State Department had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense said the raid was carried out by elite military personnel in three phases. Forces arrived using stealth and surprise via different land routes, then set up internal and external security perimeters to prevent escape or reinforcements.

Also read Mexico Arrests El Chapo Isidro Drug Lord in Sinaloa

The arresting force came under attack with gunfire and explosives, prompting it to enter the house to capture the individuals. After confirming identities, the detainees were evacuated to Mexico City aboard a Mexican Air Force aircraft. The operation also netted the arrests of the cartel's second in command and a financial operator. US and Mexican intelligence agencies coordinated in the lead-up to the operation.

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US Indictment And Drug Charges

The FBI says Meza-Flores is accused of spending the last 20 years flooding the US with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and other deadly drugs. He was originally indicted on May 2, 2012, in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. On November 26, 2019, a federal superseding indictment and arrest warrant were issued after he was charged with multiple counts of drug-trafficking violations and use and possession of a firearm.

The FBI said he is allegedly responsible for importing large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States. The capture prompted a burst of violence in Sinaloa. Videos and photos from Guasave show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, burning cars and gas stations, and helicopters shooting at homes below. The operation forced the cancellation of a Mexican Pacific League baseball game in progress in Guasave on Friday.

Video on social media showed players and fans running for safety at Kuroda Park while gunfire rang out. Another video shared by a Mexican media outlet showed a helicopter firing at a target in Guasave. Such shows of force by cartels are common following the capture or killing of leaders. Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch wrote in a post on X that armed forces would remain deployed in Sinaloa to protect civilians.

Violence Erupts In Sinaloa

He said these detentions are an important step in pacifying Sinaloa. The high-profile capture comes as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faces pressure from President Donald Trump to crack down on cartels. Sheinbaum has gone after illegal groups more aggressively than her predecessors, and homicides have dipped significantly in her two years in office. The government has knocked out a number of cartel kingpins.

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Chief among them was Mexico's most powerful cartel leader, known as El Mencho, who was killed in February. Similar to the capture of Meza-Flores, that dramatic operation resulted in a burst of violence and burning cars. The Mexican government said in a report early Saturday that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture Meza-Flores. It provided few details about how the two countries coordinated.

Political Pressure And Past Operations

Meza-Flores was one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives and a top cartel leader from the Beltrán Leyva criminal organization. He was wanted for trafficking drugs to the United States and illegally carrying firearms. Video shared by authorities shows heavily armed men in camouflage marching a man who appeared to be Meza-Flores through a dimly lit house and putting him in the back of a truck.

The FBI described Meza-Flores as the alleged leader of the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization. He allegedly controlled drug production and is responsible for the possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of narcotics into the United States. Mexican authorities said they used stealth and surprise to capture him. Upon being attacked, armed forces entered a home and arrested him.

He was placed at the disposal of the competent prosecutorial authorities in Mexico City.