Mexico City Hosts 'World's Biggest Wave' Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Thousands of soccer fans gathered on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City to create the world's biggest wave, kicking off festivities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event showcased cultural diversity and aimed for a Guinness World Record.

Thousands of soccer fans gathered on Saturday along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City to take part in the world's biggest wave, a massive event marking the official start of festivities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, just five days before the tournament kicks off.

The gathering brought together families from various districts of the capital, several Mexican states, and other countries, including Colombian fans who arrived early to support their national team in this city. Participants stretched from the Angel of Independence monument to the intersection with Avenida Juarez, in front of El Caballito sculpture.

Mexico City Tourism Secretary Alejandra Frausto Guerrero addressed the crowd, saying, Here we do not discriminate against anyone; we welcome everyone with open hearts, without xenophobia or hate; this is how peace is built, in community and family. She invited residents of Southern California to experience the World Cup in Mexico City, promising giant screens and cultural festivals with diversity, reminding the world that all are welcome.

The event aimed to showcase the city's cultural diversity as its greatest strength, with Frausto Guerrero stating that the 2026 World Cup is being experienced beyond the fields. Regarding a potential Guinness World Record, she explained that the organizing committee submitted evidence such as videos, lists, records, and photographs for evaluation. Since there is no precedent for a wave performed outside a stadium, this would establish a new category rather than break an existing record.

Participant Ricardo Laoconte, director of Catrinas Contemporaneas and a Mexico City resident, said, It was a very exhausting event, but the passion of the people for football makes us do crazy things. We are here to show that Mexico can do great things.

The event featured performances by Sonora Santanera, as well as groups of chinelo dancers, mascots representing indigenous peoples, dance troupes, and contingents wearing the colors of the Mexican national team, along with traditional costumes like catrinas and luchadores. Mexico City, along with Guadalajara, will be one of only two cities to host the World Cup three times, starting June 11. Despite roadblocks and protests earlier in the week, the city is preparing for a historic and chaotic World Cup week.

The event demonstrated the energy and warmth of Mexico, as families and fans from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate soccer and unity. The atmosphere was festive and inclusive, with no signs of discrimination. The attempt at the world's biggest wave outside a stadium highlighted the city's creativity and passion for football, drawing thousands into the heart of the capital to create a memorable prelude to the tournament





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Mexico City 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Event Cultural Diversity Guinness World Record

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