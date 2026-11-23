San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was booed and targeted with obscene chants by Mexico City fans after suggesting they needed teaching on when to cheer. The crowd at Estadio Banorte made their feelings clear before and during the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa faced a hostile crowd at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, where fans booed him and chanted culero during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. The Associated Press photo from the game shows Bosa, wearing No. 97, closing in on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who wore No. 8.

Bosa was in pursuit of Cousins as the first half unfolded, and the noise from the stands did not let up. Live coverage of the game described the 49ers as looking sharp in Mexico City, even as the home crowd kept its focus on the visiting defensive end.

Also read 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Live Scores and Updates from Mexico City

The hostility began long before the opening snap. Fans targeted Bosa from the moment he stepped onto the field for warmups, and they whistled and jeered at him throughout the pregame routine. The 49ers faithful had already flooded the Mexican capital ahead of the matchup with the Vikings.

The reaction stemmed directly from comments Bosa made earlier in the week, after practice in Colorado Springs. He said he wanted Mexican fans to learn when to cheer, complaining that they chant the whole time instead of making noise when the 49ers defense is on the field.

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Bosa said the fans need information so they know when to cheer. If they could kind of be taught, he added, they could cheer loud when the 49ers were on defense, which would be great. He pointed to the constant chanting he remembered from the 49ers last game in Mexico City in 2022, and he suggested the noise would help the home team.

His underlying football point held up. Getting loud when the Vikings had the ball would make it harder for their offensive linemen to hear the snap count. Many 49ers fans in Santa Clara would likely agree, but the way Bosa framed the idea landed badly with a crowd that takes pride in its own style of support.

American football has been played in Mexico for decades, and Mexico City fans were packing Estadio Azteca for NFL games long before Bosa entered the league. In 1994, 112,376 people watched the Dallas Cowboys play the Houston Oilers in a preseason game in the stadium.

In 2005, another 103,467 fans turned out to see Bosa's 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals in the first NFL regular-season game played outside the United States. The league estimates its Mexican fan base at 40 million people nationwide, the largest outside the U.S. Many of those supporters have followed the 49ers longer than Bosa has worn the uniform.

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Bosa entered Sunday's game having played four games this season while dealing with a calf injury, and he had no sacks heading into the matchup. He acknowledged he does not feel he is playing his best football right now, a concern he said weighs on him more than the raw stats.

For Bosa, the reception at Estadio Azteca was far from a home-field welcome. The crowd chanted obscenities in his direction, a tactic common at soccer matches across Mexico. The fans made clear they understood the timing of the game and did not need pointers from a visiting player.