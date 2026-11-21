Mexican authorities have captured top cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, is known as 'El Chapo Isidro,' triggering violence in Sinaloa state.

Badiraguato is a town and municipality in Sinaloa state, the region where Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” was captured in a government operation overnight.

Mexican forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as ‘El Chapo Isidro,’ a top cartel leader and one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives. The operation in Sinaloa state was followed by gunfire, burning vehicles and other violence that sent civilians fleeing; authorities said security forces would remain deployed. His arrest deals a blow to the Beltrán Leyva organization and its Sinaloa cartel allies, as President Claudia Sheinbaum faces U.S. pressure to crack down on cartels.

Also read Mexico captures FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Chapo Isidro in Sinaloa raid

Guns were fired, trucks burned and Mexican forces clashed with cartel gunmen in the state of Sinaloa overnight as Mexican authorities captured cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro. ” Meza Flores was one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives and a top cartel leader from the Beltrán Leyva criminal organization wanted on suspicion of trafficking drugs to the United States and illegally carrying firearms.

Mexico’s government said in a report early Saturday that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how authorities in Mexico and the United States coordinated to detain Meza Flores. He is a key ally to Los Mayos, a faction of the Sinaloa cartel, which the Trump administration designated as a foreign terrorist organization last year.

His capture represents a blow to the cartel as it fights with another faction for control of the northern Mexican state. Authorities in the United States and Mexico celebrated the arrest as a security win. President Trump has pressured Mexico’s government to go after criminal groups. But experts warn that it could set off another wave of violence in a region caught up in a power struggle among warring cartel factions.

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Mexican authorities said they used “stealth and surprise” to capture Meza Flores, establishing a security perimeter around the building where he was located. After coming under attack with guns and explosives from likely cartel operatives, armed forces personnel entered a home and detained him. He was later taken by aircraft to Mexico City to appear before prosecutors.

Video shared by authorities shows heavily armed men in camouflage marching a man through a dimly lit house and putting him in the back of a truck. The capture of Meza Flores and his No. 2 in the city of Guasave, Sinaloa, set off a wave of violence overnight, with calm setting in Saturday morning. Videos show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, burning cars and businesses, and circling helicopters shooting at people below.

Such shows of force by cartels are common following the capture or killing of leaders. As a result, the Mexican army and National Guard special forces were unable to extract Meza Flores from Guasave until 4 a.m. on Saturday, said a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the case.

“Getting out was extraordinary,” the official said, describing an intense response by members of the criminal group who maintained at least “10 roadblocks” with burning vehicles on Guasave’s streets. Guasave resident and firefighter Paola Sánchez said that thousands of people were terrorized late Friday as they took shelter from intense gunfire in grocery stores and other locations.

“Last night, many businesses were burned ... along with cars and trucks,” Sánchez told the Associated Press. She said that the city’s firefighters had to take shelter at their station and wait until Saturday morning for orders from their superiors to dispatch the first crews to check whether any businesses or vehicles were still burning. Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch wrote on X on Saturday morning that armed forces would remain deployed in Sinaloa state to protect civilians.

Meza Flores’ detention marks another high-profile capture of a cartel leader as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faces pressure from Trump to crack down on cartels. Sheinbaum has gone after illegal groups more aggressively than her predecessors, and homicides have dipped significantly in her two years in office.

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“The capture of El Chapo Isidro delivers a significant blow to a ruthless criminal organization that has used extreme violence to traffic deadly drugs, including fentanyl, a designated weapon of mass destruction, into American communities,” the DEA said in a statement. “This operation underscores the critical importance of intelligence sharing in targeting dangerous cartel leaders.

”Sheinbaum’s government has targeted a number of cartel kingpins, including Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” who was Mexican security analyst David Saucedo said that the capture of Meza Flores marked another case of the governments of Mexico and the U.S. increasingly falling back on a long-standing security strategy, which critics warn could fuel more violence in the long run. The so-called kingpin strategy relies on zeroing in on capos like Meza Flores as a way to combat cartels.

But experts say that it often triggers violent power disputes among groups, like the one underway in Sinaloa.

“What is evident is this is a product of pressure from the United States,” Saucedo said. “What they do is capture high-profile kingpins — the leaders — but they don’t dismantle the entire organization. They arrested the No. 1 and No. 2, but the entire network of hit men, street-level drug dealers, businesses and political and police connections remains intact.

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