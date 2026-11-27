CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — La presidenta mexicana Claudia Sheinbaum anunció el jueves que las autoridades aeroespaciales de México buscarán reunirse con sus similares de Estados Unidos para delimitar el uso que da SpaceX al espacio aéreo mexicano en el lanzamiento de sus cohetes espaciales.

Deadlocked final result in New Zealand's election leaves a centrist newcomer as the deciderThe Macy's Thanksgiving parade is postponed. What happens to its expansive roster of performers?

The Afternoon WireAP Entertainment WireUsing a drone and a poop-sniffing dog, scientists perform health checks on endangered orcasFACT FOCUS: Maps online falsely claim to show the path of fallout from Iowa lead azide detonationClaims the Titanic was secretly switched with a sister ship are unfoundedAdults fight loneliness by playing board games with strangersAre your old home movies gathering dust? In France, they’re being turned into treasure'Why? Why? Why?

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' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despairWhat are king tides? These exceptionally high tides are increasingly flooding coastal communitiesTrump viajará a Arizona la próxima semana por expansión de fábricas de chips de TSMCElevate Thanksgiving leftovers with a Turkey Reuben SandwichPope Francis' private diary describes a profound spiritual crisis and encounters with the devilGoogle amenaza con cortar acceso a su buscador en escuelas y Los Ángeles bloquea funciones de IADeadlocked final result in New Zealand's election leaves a centrist newcomer as the deciderThe Macy's Thanksgiving parade is postponed.