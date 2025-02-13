Mexico Becomes Haven for Asylum Seekers as US Tightens Border

A growing number of migrants are turning to Mexico as a destination for asylum, driven by restrictive US immigration policies.

Asylum seekers from across the globe, including Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, Afghanistan, and others, are increasingly turning their attention to Mexico as a destination of refuge. President Trump's restrictive immigration policies and a recent clampdown on asylum-seekers at the U.S. border have prompted a shift in migration patterns.

Migrants who previously aimed for the United States are now reconsidering their plans and exploring opportunities in Mexico, leading to a surge in asylum applications. The Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (COMAR) in Mexico City has seen a dramatic increase in individuals seeking asylum, with many citing the stringent anti-immigration measures imposed by the Trump administration and the tightening of asylum restrictions under the Biden administration.Angelica Delgado, a 23-year-old Cuban architect, exemplifies this trend. She arrived in Mexico hoping to reach the United States but was forced to adjust her plans after President Trump's executive orders limited access to asylum. Delgado and her partner, a doctor, are facing challenges in Mexico, as their Cuban credentials are not recognized. They are now working in temporary jobs while navigating the intricacies of the Mexican asylum system. Delgado expressed her preference for staying in Mexico rather than risking deportation back to Cuba by crossing the border illegally. While Mexico has historically welcomed refugees, the recent surge in asylum applications has placed a strain on its resources. The country is grappling with the complex realities of accommodating a growing influx of migrants seeking protection. The situation underscores the broader global implications of restrictive immigration policies and the impact they have on vulnerable populations seeking safer havens





