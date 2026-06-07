Mexico attempts largest-ever ‘wave’ after popularizing it in 1986

Mexico City sports fans turned out to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human wave ever performed. Thousands of people gathered along one of the major avenues to help break the record.

Mexico City sports fans turned out to break the Guinness World Record for the largest human wave ever performed. Thousands of people gathered along one of the major avenues to help break the record.

Pope Leo XIV led an audience in a youth prayer vigil in Madrid on Saturday during his visit to Spain. CNN's Christopher Lamb reports on how the pope's trip aims to bring more young people into the Church.

Five ISS astronauts temporarily shelter after leaks discovered NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew. Ghana’s parliament passed a bill imposing prison time on people accused of supporting LGBTQ rights even if they aren’t LGBTQ themselves.

CNN’s Ben Hunte breaks down the controversial legislation. Israel secretly deployed military forces across the Middle East during the war with Iran, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN. CNN's Oren Liebermann explains where troops were positioned, and what purpose they served. In a rare and exclusive interview, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun tells CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that he will do"whatever it takes to save the country,” and says it’s time for Israel and Hezbollah to “sit and talk.

”In a rare interview, Isobel Yeung hears directly from an active Hezbollah fighter, and challenges him on the war with Israel.





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Mexico City Hosts 'World's Biggest Wave' Ahead of 2026 World CupThousands of soccer fans gathered on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City to create the world's biggest wave, kicking off festivities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event showcased cultural diversity and aimed for a Guinness World Record.

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