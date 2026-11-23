Mexican forces capture Fausto Isidro Meza Flores in Sinaloa, sparking a violent clash that kills 11. This major TCO leader's arrest ends a decade-long manhunt and disrupts drug trafficking routes.

Mexican intelligence and military forces executed a high-risk operation in the northwestern state of Sinaloa on Friday night, successfully capturing Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, a leader of a major transnational criminal organization. The arrest of the fugitive, known by the alias El Chapo Isidro, triggered an immediate and violent response from cartel affiliates, resulting in a chaotic gunbattle that spread across the city of Guasave. The operation marks a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating along the border with the United States.

High-Stakes Raid and Intense Firefight

The Mexican Ministry of National Defense stated that elite military units utilized stealth and surprise to establish a security perimeter around the building where Flores was hiding. Upon entering the target area, security forces came under heavy attack from gunmen who utilized both firearms and explosives. Despite the resistance, the military managed to breach the structure, apprehend the target, and extract him safely while the surrounding neighborhood descended into chaos.

Also read Mexico detains top cartel boss ‘El Chapo Isidro,’ setting off deadly burst of violence in Sinaloa

Dramatic footage released by authorities shows helicopters opening fire and armored vehicles shooting bullets into the air to suppress the violence. The ensuing clash left the streets of Guasave blocked, with petrol stations and vehicles burning as locals scrambled for cover. The intensity of the firefight prompted residents to flee their homes and seek shelter in safe locations as gunfire rained down on residential areas throughout the evening.

Federal Targets and Organizational Links

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores was one of the FBI's ten most wanted fugitives, with a reward of up to $5 million offered for information leading to his capture. He had evaded arrest for more than a decade while leading the Meza Flores Transnational Criminal Organization. The FBI alleges that his group is responsible for the possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States.

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In addition to being a key figure in the Meza Flores criminal group, Mexico's defense ministry identified Flores as the chief of the Beltrán Leyva criminal organization. This faction is allied with the Mayos, one of two rival factions within the powerful Sinaloa cartel. Flores later established his own violent group, expanding his influence over drug production and distribution across several locations in Mexico. The operation also resulted in the arrests of two other alleged leaders, including his second-in-command, Germán N, also known as Serafín, and José N, a financial operator.

Human Toll and Regional Instability

The violent encounter resulted in a significant loss of life, with authorities confirming that at least 11 people were killed during the chaos. The Mexican Ministry of Defense reported that seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers died in the crossfire. The heavy toll underscores the dangers faced by security forces and the fierce loyalty of criminal networks to their leaders. The capture threw the city into turmoil, with criminal elements maintaining at least ten roadblocks on Guasave's streets to impede the response efforts.

The disruption extended to public events, as a professional baseball game at Kuroda Park stadium was halted mid-play. Players from the Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave teams abandoned the field as rapid fire from security force helicopters hit the ground. Fans and athletes alike were sent scrambling for cover, highlighting the sudden and pervasive nature of the violence that erupted in the city center.

Legal Proceedings and Extradition Outlook

Following the arrest, heavily armed men in camouflage marched Flores through a dimly lit house and placed him in handcuffs in the back of a truck. He was subsequently evacuated to Mexico City on a Mexican Air Force plane to be handed over to prosecutors. The defendant is subject to an arrest warrant for organized crime and offenses against public health, alongside a US extradition order for criminal association to distribute drugs.

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While the immediate physical capture has been secured, the legal and diplomatic processes are just beginning. It remains unclear when or if the detained leader will be extradited to the United States for criminal proceedings. Federal officials described the extraction as extraordinary, crediting US intelligence aid for the success of the mission. The arrest stands as a testament to the ongoing collaboration between Mexican and American law enforcement agencies in combating transnational criminal threats.